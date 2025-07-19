Leave Lungu funeral debate out of parley, Mutti tells Lunte MP



SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has advised Lunte Member of Parliament, Mutotwe Kafwaya to leave the debate concerning the funeral of former president Edgar Lungu out of the National Assembly.





Mutti said if government had confirmed that it was in negotiations with the Lungu family then there was no need for MPs to talk about it in the house.





The Speaker said this following Kafwaya’s question which he asked Vice President Mutale Nalumango to give government’s position regarding Lungu’s funeral and the court cases against the former first family.





“There are negotiations and matters still pending in court. Will it not be prudent that we leave matters as they are. If they are negotiations on going, we leave it to the negotiations. If her honour the Vice President comes to this house and start talking about the cases, are we not going to preempt what is happening?”





“Why don’t we allow the parties to discuss on their own and when they conclude those negotiations, they will inform us, everybody will be notified,” explained Mutti.



The Speaker also said President Hakainde Hichilema had no interest in the funeral for his predecessor but it was the Zambians with an interest in the matter.





“And the President has no interest in the funeral, it’s the people of Zambia that have an interest in the matter. Let’s leave it at that. If there’s an agreement then let it be so,” she guided.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, July 18, 2025