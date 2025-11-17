LEAVING THE BODY OF EDGAR LUNGU IN SOUTH AFRICA AND USING IT TO CAMPAIGN IS FOR A CHARACTER TO BE FEARED, SAYS LAURA MITI





She Writes 👇 👇



The arrogance, callousness, and entitlement required to leave the body of someone you claim to love, in another country, whose burial you have prevented so that you can use as launchpad for.something you crave – that is the kind of character to be feared.





The question for me is what can’t such a man do, when it suits his personal interests?





Me thinks Makebi Zulu is a man to fear.



Leaving the body of the former President that he had had custody of, and said all manner of things over, unburied, then using it to launch his own presidential campaign – ehhhh🙆🏽‍♀️.



Hmmm, man has a hard heart!