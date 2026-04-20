Lebanese president says negotiations with Israel ‘separate’ from US-Iran talks

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun says upcoming negotiations with Israel are “separate” from US-Iran peace talks, or “any other negotiations”.

In a statement on X, Aoun says Lebanon will be represented in upcoming talks by a delegation led by Simon Karam, the former Lebanese ambassador the US, and that “no one from Lebanon will participate in this mission or replace him”.

He says the objectives of the talks are to “halt hostile actions”, end Israel’s “occupation of the southern areas” of Lebanon and to deploy Lebanon’s army up to the “internationally recognized southern borders”.

US President Donald Trump has “expressed full understanding” of Lebanon’s demands, says Aoun, and has assisted in setting up the upcoming negotiations.

“I am full of hope that we will be able to save Lebanon,” he adds.

Despite the announcement of a ceasefire between the two countries, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israeli troops would remain stationed 10km-deep (6.2 miles) into southern Lebanon.