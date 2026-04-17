Lebanon condemns bridge strike Israel says it was not the intended target





Lebanon has accused Israel of striking a key bridge that served as the last major connection between southern Lebanon and the rest of the country, raising concerns over further isolation of the region.





Israeli military officials, however, stated the bridge was not the intended target, claiming the strike was aimed at nearby objectives and the damage occurred as a result of the surrounding impact.





The incident adds to rising tensions, with both sides offering conflicting accounts over the circumstances of the strike and its consequences on civilian movement and infrastructure.