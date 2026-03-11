Lebanon’s President Pitches Ceasefire: Halt Israeli Strikes, Deploy Army to Hezbollah Zones, Seize Weapons

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has rolled out a fresh ceasefire proposal aimed at ending hostilities with Israel. The plan calls for an immediate stop to Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon, bolstering the Lebanese Army with international backing, deploying Lebanese forces into Hezbollah-controlled areas, and confiscating the group’s weapons. It also opens the door to direct Israel-Lebanon negotiations under U.S. and French coordination, with possible venues in Cyprus, France, or Washington.

The proposal revives core elements of UN Resolution 1701 from 2006—Hezbollah’s full disarmament and a demilitarized south—but skepticism runs high. Lebanon has failed for nearly two decades to enforce those terms, leaving the central government weak against Hezbollah’s entrenched power.

Reactions on X from pro-Israel voices were swift and dismissive. Many called it recycled empty promises, pointing to Hezbollah’s ongoing strength and the Lebanese Army’s inability (or unwillingness) to act.

Common demands: verifiable disarmament first, or Israel should hold and expand a buffer zone up to the Litani River. Trust remains zero—words are cheap, but rockets and reality speak louder.