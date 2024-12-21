LeBron James breaks all-time NBA record after Lakers return

LeBron James continues to write history in his storied career and has become the NBA’s all-time leader in minutes played, surpassing the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 57,446.

The Los Angeles Lakers leader achieved the feat on Thursday during a game against the Sacramento Kings.

The record, equivalent to over 957 hours or nearly 40 days of game time solidifies James’ place among basketball’s greatest players, even making a greater claim for him as the best-ever.

King James recently returned to the Lakers’ starting lineup after missing time due to injury and personal reasons.

He rejoined the team last Sunday and has since gone on to make an immediate impact.

Durability and consistency have defined James’ career and it always set him apart from his peers.

After James on the all-time minutes list are Karl Malone (54,852), Dirk Nowitzki (51,368), and Kevin Garnett (50,418), who retired many years ago, as per reports.

James is 39 and still performing at an elite level, and with the consistency and level he’s shown, it may be years before anyone comes close to his record.

This achievement comes less than a year after the Lakers man broke another of Abdul-Jabbar’s long-standing records by becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in February.

Abdul-Jabbar was courtside to witness that historic moment and was full of praise for James.

James celebrates his milestone birthday later this month, and at 39, it is clear that he’s defied the expectations set for him when his career began.

This season, James averages 22.8 points per game and remains the driving force behind the Lakers’ success.

Fans were relieved to see James back on the court after his recent absence, which coach J.J. Redick described as an “excused absence for personal reasons.”

Redick said last week that there was no specific timeline for James’ return but revealed that the team remained in close contact with him and his athletic trainer, Mike Mancias, to carefully manage his workload as he approaches 40.

King James expressed his desire earlier this season to play in all 82 games, yet both he and the Lakers are being cautious in managing his game time this season.

This season has also seen James make history with his son, Bronny, as the duo became the first father and son to play in an NBA game.

That beautiful moment occurred during the Lakers’ season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 22.

LeBron James has got another record under his belt and continues to build on an unparalleled legacy.

For his fans, it’s great to see, yet his retirement beckons by the day. They will however be in awe of his sustained excellence even after the end of his career, knowing LeBron goes down in history as a true Basketball great.