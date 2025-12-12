LECTURERS TO MARCH ON STATE HOUSE OVER UNZA CRISIS



THE University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers’ Union has resolved to stage a peaceful march to State House in protest against the longstanding and unresolved challenges affecting the University of Zambia and its employees.





UNZALARU General Secretary Dominic Liche said the peaceful protest was scheduled for Friday, December 19, 2025 09:00 hours, to bring to the attention of President Hakainde Hichilema to pay attention to the urgent needs of the institution.





In a memorandum to members dated December 8, 2025, Liche said the march would seek to draw the attention of Hichilema over the longstanding and unresolved difficulties at the country’s higher institution of learning.





“Following a resolution of UNZALARU members at a General Meeting held on 4 November 2025 at the Graduation Square, a peaceful protest march to State House has been scheduled for Friday, 19 December 2025, starting at 09:00 hours at the Great East Road Campus,” he said.





Liche explained that the march would proceed from the Great East Road Campus to State House with the hope of meeting Hichilema.





“The march will go through Great East Road, Addis Ababa Road, Chikwa Road, and Independence Avenue before reaching State House and handing over our petition to President Hichilema,” he said.





Liche said UNZALARU wanted President Hichilema to address outstanding gratuities and pensions dating as far back as 2016.





He said the workers wanted Hichilema to address the problems relating to the superannuation scheme under the Zambia State Insurance Corporation (ZSIC), delayed institutional grant disbursements from the government and inadequate wage bill coverage.





“The challenges also include persistent delays in the payment of allowances, unsustainable restructuring of the University, interference by the Emoluments Commission in the negotiation of conditions of service, deteriorating infrastructure and teaching facilities, inadequate research funding, and insufficient office space for staff, as well as inadequate student accommodation,” he said.





Lichen said UNZALARU had formally notified the Zambia Police Service about the march.



“The Police requested further information through a meeting, and we attended the meeting at which all the necessary information was provided. We will communicate additional updates as soon as official feedback is received. We encourage our members to attend this very important protest march,” said Liche.



The Mast