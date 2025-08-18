Legal Purgatory: The Painful Limbo of President Lungu’s Burial- Rev Walter Mwambazi

‎ Legal Purgatory: The Painful Limbo of President Lungu’s Burial

‎A reflection 爵 by Rev Walter Mwambazi



‎

‎The latest development in the burial saga of Zambia’s sixth Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, is not just a legal technicality – upit’s a national heartbreak. The Pretoria High Court has postponed the case indefinitely, pending a hearing in the Constitutional Court. No date has been set. No closure offered. Just silence.



‎

‎And so, the body of a former head of state remains in Johannesburg, suspended in what Simon Mwewa Lane Television aptly called legal purgatory. It’s a term that captures the surreal and painful reality: a man who once held the highest office in our land now lies in limbo, his final journey stalled by courtroom filings and unresolved appeals.



‎

‎⚖️ What Does This Really Mean?

‎

‎This isn’t just about legal procedure. It’s about dignity, legacy, and the soul of a nation.



‎

‎ No burial date means no closure for the family, the nation, or the institutions tasked with honoring him.

‎ No repatriation means Zambia cannot fulfill its constitutional and cultural duty to bury its leaders in the land they served.

‎ No resolution means the body of a former president is effectively “stuck” – guarded in a morgue, watched by private security, and politicized by rumor and suspicion.



‎

‎This is NOT how we honor our dead. And certainly not how we honor a former head of state.

‎

‎ The Emotional Toll

‎

‎For many Zambians, this delay feels like an insult to our collective memory. Whether one supported President Lungu or not, his role in shaping Zambia’s history is undeniable. To see his body caught in a legal tug-of-war is deeply unsettling.



‎

‎ Families mourn in silence.

‎ Citizens watch in confusion.

‎ The nation waits, powerless.

‎

‎This is not justice. It’s paralysis.



‎

‎ The Danger of Rumors

‎

‎In the vacuum of resolution, rumors have flourished. Allegations of ritualistic intent, political vendettas, and spiritual manipulation have clouded the discourse. These claims, while emotionally charged, lack credible evidence and risk turning a solemn moment into a circus.



‎

‎Let’s be clear:

‎

‎ State funerals are ceremonial, not spiritual.

‎ Body viewing is a universal practice of closure, not a ritual.

‎ The government’s filings focus on protocol and honor, not mysticism.



‎

‎We must reject fear-based narratives and focus on truth, dignity, and national healing.



‎

‎️ A Plea for Resolution

‎

‎This indefinite postponement is not just a delay – it’s a denial of closure. It’s time for all parties to rise above personal grievances and political rivalries. The burial of a president is not a private affair. It is a national moment.



‎

‎Let us:

‎

‎ Urge the Constitutional Court to expedite the hearing.

‎ Call on both the family and the government to prioritize dignity over discord – a process that has been painful to follow to say the least!

‎ Remind ourselves that honoring the dead is a reflection of who we are as a people.

‎



‎President Edgar Chagwa Lungu deserves to be laid to rest in Zambia. Not because of politics. But because of principle.

‎

‎And so once again, we wait! 梁