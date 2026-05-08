Legendary musician Moses Sakala sidelined for three months after home accident





May 7, 2026 — Lusaka



One of Zambia’s legendary music icons, Moses Sakala, has announced that he will be out of public performances and engagements for the next three months after suffering a serious accident at his home that left him with a broken left leg.





The celebrated founder of the Makewane Music label disclosed in a statement to fans and the public that the accident occurred when he accidentally slipped on wet veranda tiles while rushing outside, resulting in a heavy fall that caused the fracture.





Sakala said he was immediately rushed to the Italian Hospital, where he successfully underwent surgery and is currently recovering under close medical supervision.





“I would like to officially inform my beloved fans, friends, partners and the general public that I recently suffered an unfortunate accident at home. I slipped and fell, resulting in a serious injury and a broken left leg,” Sakala said.





The veteran musician expressed gratitude that the surgery was successful and said doctors have advised him to strictly focus on recovery and rehabilitation.





“By God’s grace, the operation went well, and I am currently recovering under medical care while following the strict guidance of my doctors. Unfortunately, I will not be able to perform or attend most public engagements for approximately the next three months as I focus on healing,” he said.





Sakala described the incident as a difficult and unexpected setback, noting that performing and connecting with audiences has always been central to his life and career.





“This has been a very difficult moment for me because music and performing are such an important part of my life. However, I remain hopeful and deeply grateful to God for His protection, mercy and grace throughout this experience,” he said.





The revered artist also extended appreciation to medical personnel, family members, fellow musicians, promoters and fans for the overwhelming support he has received since the accident.





He gave special recognition to Mr Kelvin Mwitha, popularly known as K One, Mrs Josephine Mulenga Daka and Mr Wandambi Daka for their support during his recovery.





Sakala further appealed for patience from event organisers and promoters with upcoming bookings, assuring fans that he is committed to making a strong comeback once fully healed.





“By God’s grace, I look forward to returning stronger and continuing this beautiful musical journey with all of you again soon,” he said.





Widely regarded as one of Zambia’s most influential traditional and contemporary music figures, Sakala has played a significant role in shaping the country’s cultural and musical landscape through his rich storytelling and preservation of indigenous sounds under the Makewane Music label.





His temporary absence is expected to be felt across Zambia’s entertainment industry, with fans across the country sending messages of encouragement and wishing him a speedy recovery.



Mbili Reports