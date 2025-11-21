LESOTHO IS FEEDING SOUTH AFRICA’S CITIES WITH MOUNTAIN WATER





While the world sleeps on Africa, the Kingdom in the Sky is making power moves! His Majesty King Letsie III’s Lesotho one of Africa’s smallest nations controls the water that keeps Johannesburg and Pretoria alive.





The Katse Dam isn’t just a dam. It’s a 185-meter concrete FORTRESS carved into the Maloti Mountains, holding back 1.9 BILLION cubic meters of water.





This architectural masterpiece generates electricity for Lesotho while exporting precious water to South Africa’s economic heartland through 45km of mountain tunnels.





📊 THE FACTS THAT WILL SHOCK YOU:



– Lesotho earns over $50 MILLION annually just from selling water 💰



– This tiny mountain kingdom sits on one of Southern Africa’s largest water reserves





– The full Lesotho Highlands Water Project will be the largest inter-country water transfer scheme in the world





From the peaks of the Maloti to the streets of Gauteng, His Majesty King Letsie III and the Basotho people are proving that SIZE doesn’t determine POWER.





Small nations, BIG impact. This is African innovation. This is African sovereignty. This is our continent controlling our own resources.



Let them know: Lesotho may be landlocked, but they’re sitting on LIQUID GOLD! 👑💎