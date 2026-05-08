Less than six months into the job, FAZ GS Machacha Shepande is reportedly on his way out

By Augustine Mukoka

OKAY! CHAKATAZYA IT IS: Appoint Him As FAZ GS — But When the Bovine Excreta Hits the Fan, Be Ready to Endure the Stench Alone





Less than six months into the job, Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) General Secretary Machacha Shepande is reportedly on his way out. This comes after a fallout with FAZ President Keith Mweemba.





Machacha was appointed FAZ GS in August 2025, but by January 2026, it had become evident he was not a good fit for the role.



On paper, Machacha had everything: experience, credentials, and pedigree. His sports administration journey runs from the field of play as a coach, to the classroom as a physical trainer, to the Ministry of Sports as Assistant Director, to Sports Council of Zambia as General Secretary, and then FAZ as Acting GS and Executive Committee member ex-officio — before taking up a senior role at the African Union as Head of Sports Administration.





What more could one ask for in a FAZ Chief Executive Officer?



Yet, less than a year into the job, Machacha has fallen short. The question remains — why? How does someone so qualified fail so quickly?

Did no one see this coming? Are there no discerners in our game? Or perhaps it’s time our football administration began consulting actuarial scientists to give us statistical insights and risk models before we make such appointments.





But let’s not digress. I find it wearying to hum that familiar tune: “sembe nina mvelela, sembe ine sina dwale” — if only I had listened, I would not have fallen ill.



If only the FAZ leadership were more attentive, they might have avoided this ditch. The deeper details — we’ll reserve for another day





Drawing lessons from Machacha’s appointment, one would expect FAZ President Keith Mweemba to take a different approach this time around.



Yet, it seems the same miscalculations are being repeated.

Keith is reportedly set to appoint Charles Chakatazya, the NAPSA Stars CEO, to succeed Machacha once the exit is formally announced. Both Machacha and Chakatazya are Keith’s tribesmen.





Had Keith heeded the early warnings about Machacha, his administration would not be in this position. And now, similar red flags are flying over Chakatazya’s possible appointment.





Granted, the former Nkana and Kabwe Warriors CEO possesses certain qualifications. But under the current circumstances, he may not be the right man for the job.





The position of FAZ General Secretary is not about friendship, tribal ties, or political loyalty. It demands professionalism, integrity, emotional intelligence, credibility, discipline, and a deep understanding of governance — qualities that Chakatazya, by many accounts, may not fully embody.





Details aside, that’s a serious concern.



Still, if Keith Mweemba insists — as he did with Machacha — then so be it.



For the sake of progress in Zambian football, let him appoint Chakatazya. At least there will be a figurehead of some form to drive the agenda of the game.





But when the bovine excreta hits the fan and the stench becomes unbearable, let it be endured by those who insisted on lighting the match.