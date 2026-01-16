LESSONS FROM CHAWAMA — AND WHAT A LESSON!- Former Diplomat Abraham Miti

Former Diplomat Abraham Miti writes::::



LESSONS FROM CHAWAMA — AND WHAT A LESSON!

The Chawama by-election has delivered one of the most fascinating political plot twists in recent memory. Beyond the memes and the drama, there are real takeaways worth paying attention to.





Let’s start from the top: the vacancy itself.



Many still feel the declaration by Speaker Nelly Mutti was ill-judged and unnecessarily cruel. The moral backlash didn’t just live online it followed the by-election all the way to the ballot.



But here’s where things got interesting…





1. Campaign Culture Shift



For once, Chawama wasn’t a battlefield. The UPND and its supporters campaigned peacefully. The Zambia Police Service managed the atmosphere professionally. No machetes. No cadres. No chaos. This alone is a milestone in Zambia’s political evolution.✅





2. ECZ’s Selective Blindness



Then came the famous “political symbols” saga. PF was told to keep its identity locked in the wardrobe. But when Dr. Nevers Mumba arrived in full regalia — the ECZ looked away like nothing happened. The public didn’t miss the double standard, and it fed into a growing perception that certain rules now exist mainly to erase PF from the political scene.❌





3. The Voter Is Always Ahead



There were nine candidates on the ballot and still, voters turned it into a two-horse race. The #ICHABAICHE,” #CitizensFirst and other splinter players had their day, but not their moment. The message was loud: unity matters and voters hate fragmentation even more than politicians think.✅





Meanwhile, the former SPV of the opposition Tonse alliance, the NCP was brutally reminded that relevance isn’t transferable once the mission is over.





4. Chawama’s Warning Shot



Chawama has now sent a memo to both sides:

• Opposition: unite or the electorate will unite for you.

• Ruling party: don’t get high on power voters are the real opposition and they’re watching with calculators, not emotions.





The Zambian voter is smart, shrewed, Cunning and increasingly RUTHLESS with politicians who take them for granted. They are the REFEREES , not CHEERLEADERS.





Finally….



August is coming.



If Chawama was just an appetizer, the 2026 General Election is shaping up to be an absolute BLOCKBUSTER .



Grab your popcorn. This is going to be epic. 