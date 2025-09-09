LESSONS FROM EDGAR LUNGU BURIAL EMBARRASSMENT

By Peter Sinkamba

LESSONS FROM ECL BURIAL EMBARRASSMENT

================

Lesson No. 1: Never enact laws to punish a person you don’t like or you hate





Lesson No. 2; Never enforce laws maliciously.



The Benefits of Former Presidents Act of 1993 outlines the pension and other retirement benefits for former presidents of the Republic. The Act aims to provide for the welfare of former presidents after they leave office, recognizing their service to the nation.





Benefits Outlined in the Act:



The Act provides for a comprehensive set of benefits, which include:



1. Pension: A tax-free monthly pension equivalent to 80% of the incumbent President’s emoluments (salary and allowances).





2. Lump-sum Gratuity: A one-time, non-taxable lump sum gratuity equal to six months of their gross salary last received while in office.



3. Housing: A furnished house or payment in lieu of a house.





4. Vehicles: Three new chauffeur-driven vehicles, with free fuel, maintenance, and insurance, which are to be replaced every five years.



5. Staff: An administrative assistant, three house employees, and three drivers.





6. Medical Care: Medical insurance for the former president and their spouse.



7. Travel: Sponsorship for a one-month annual vacation for the former president, their spouse, and one accompanying staff member to a destination of their choice.





8. Security: State security.



9. State Funeral: Entitlement to an official state funeral upon death.



10. Spousal and Children’s Benefits: Provisions for the surviving spouse and children of a deceased former president, including a reduced pension and certain benefits.





The Act also specifies that these benefits can be revoked if a former president is impeached, convicted of a serious crime, or receives a salary from the state.





The Benefits of Former Presidents Act was originally enacted in 1993 with a subsequent amendment in 1994 (Act No. 33 of 1994). The 1993 Act consolidated and replaced earlier legislation, the State Leaders Retirement Benefits Act of 1990 which the Chiluba MMD government repealed to punish UNIP leaders that served in government from 1964 to 1991 who had not received pensions. Even when these former UNIP leaders died, their revoked pension benefits were not reinstated upon death. The benefits were not reinstated because there is no law that stipulates that once revoked, the benefits must be reinstated upon death.





Concerning Late President Lungu, there is a letter in public domain signed by Secretary to the Cabinet which clearly stipulate that ALL his benefits were revoked. This includes benefit No. 9: State Funeral entitlement.





Neirher the Benefits of Former Presidents Act enacted in 1993 nor the subsequent amendment in 1994 (Act No. 33 of 1994) provide for reinstatement of benefits once revoked. So on what basis is government claiming the right of entitlement of State Funeral for Late President Lungu?





The conduct of government clearly shows that the revocation of the benefits was done maliciously, and now they regret their malicious actions.





What an embarrassing moment for President Hakainde Hichilema and his government. The whole world is now laughing at Zambia.





Food for thought: if the asouth African Courts uphold the decision that the revoked benefits of a former leader can be reinstated after death, even if the law does not explicitly provide for such, the implications will be that all dead former UNIP government leaders shall be entitled to their benefits with interest accruing from the date of their death .



Therefore, we are keenly following the case in South Africa.