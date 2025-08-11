Lessons from Zambia-China Relations: Insights from the News Diggers Documentary





By Gift Mulenga, University of Zambia, International Relations Student



Zambia and China have shared over 60 years of bilateral relations, initiated between Chairman Mao Zedong and President Kenneth Kaunda in 1964. During Zambia’s struggle for independence, China provided financial and material support, followed by economic aid and infrastructure development post-independence. The TAZARA railway, constructed in the 1970s with Chinese support amidst Zambia’s post-independence challenges, exemplifies China’s early commitment to Global South solidarity. Initiated when China was not yet a global economic powerhouse, this project laid a foundation of trust and goodwill.





China, a nation known for strict legislative measures and strategic dealings, saw the railway as an opportunity to strengthen ties with Zambia. In 1967, President Kenneth Kaunda visited China to finalize the TAZARA railway project, a landmark initiative that bolstered Zambia’s transportation infrastructure. This project, driven by China’s strategic interest in strengthening ties with African nations, supported Zambia’s economic growth and facilitated regional political freedom movements within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).





Through China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Zambia has modernized its transport, energy, and aviation sectors, driving economic growth. The Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) has also facilitated projects like road networks and energy plants, promoting cultural, economic, and political exchange. A notable 2025 trade protocol enabled Zambian macadamia nut exports to China, granting access to one of the world’s largest consumer markets. This agreement promises higher incomes for farmers, job creation, and increased foreign exchange earnings, aligning with Zambia’s goal of diversifying agricultural exports beyond copper.





In Additional, through the BRI, Mulungushi University, in collaboration with China’s Belt and Road Institute of Science and Technology, has launched a learning center offering various academic programs. Furthermore, Chinese investments, including Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Airport, Levy Mwanawasa Hospital, Mulungushi International Conference Centre, malls across the country and Kafue Gorge Lower Power Station, have enhanced power generation, peak load management and the national economy. No other country has built more infrastructure in Zambia than China, a testament to its strategic and disciplined approach.





During the pandemic, Chinese-run Chambishi Copper Mine and Luanshya Mine continued operations, unlike other corporations that cited economic challenges and exited Zambia. China’s foreign policy, characterized by cooperative diplomacy and strategic engagement, leverages Zambia’s institutional weaknesses to advance its interests while offering opportunities for Zambia’s development.





However, the shift from ideological alignment to economic dominance, with China as Zambia’s largest trading partner, highlights how economic leverage can reshape bilateral relations. The News Diggers documentary notes that China’s ability to exploit Zambia’s institutional weaknesses suggests that historical goodwill does not guarantee equitable outcomes.





Chinese investments, such as the Chambishi Mine, have created jobs but also sparked concerns over poor labor conditions, low wages, and environmental damage. In February 2025, a tailings dam collapse at Sino Metals released 50 million liters of acidic waste into a Kafue River tributary, affecting 700,000 people in Kitwe, causing mass fish deaths, and damaging 1,200 hectares of cropland. Zambia’s air force intervened to neutralize the acid, and Sino Metals’ chairman pledged restoration efforts.





A 2025 Human Rights Watch report further criticized Zambia for allowing Chinese and other firms to operate in lead-contaminated areas, endangering children’s health. Public perception of Chinese influence has declined, with sub-national tensions rising due to Chinese migrants’ involvement in retail, displacing local traders. Incidents like the 2019 burglary of a Chinese store in Kitwe and accusations of a Chinese “invasion” reflect public frustration, which leaders like Michael Sata in 2006 have exploited for political gain.





To address these, both nations must address these grievances through expanded cultural exchange, such as via the Confucius Institute, and policies limiting foreign dominance in sensitive sectors like retail. This would ensure that infant industries are protected and thereby, encouraging local businesses to grow with less competition from outsiders.





It is worth noting that the Zambia-China relationship is neither purely exploitative nor wholly mutually beneficial. The “debt-trap diplomacy” narrative oversimplifies a complex dynamic where both parties share responsibility. China’s investments have undeniably boosted Zambia’s infrastructure and trade, but opaque lending practices and environmental negligence have fueled criticism.





Zambia’s agency is evident in securing favorable trade terms, yet weak institutions and outdated governance practices undermine potential benefits. For instance, the News Diggers documentary highlights inconsistencies in the situation involving Avocado mining ltd CEO, where one government agency renews licenses while another imposes sanctions. Transitioning to digital governance could mitigate such complications. The relationship’s evolution from ideological solidarity to economic pragmatism mirrors broader China-Africa trends, emphasizing the need for transparency, accountability and local empowerment.





The Chinese embassy in Zambia has made efforts to ensure its citizens and businesses adhere to Zambia’s ethical and legislative standards, a step toward fostering equitable partnerships.





The Zambia-China relationship, rooted in historical solidarity, has evolved into a complex partnership driven by economic pragmatism. While Chinese investments have transformed Zambia’s infrastructure and trade, challenges like environmental damage and institutional weaknesses highlight the need for transparency, accountability, and local empowerment. By fostering cultural exchange, strengthening governance, and ensuring equitable outcomes, both nations can build a sustainable and mutually beneficial partnership.



