Lesufi launches Task Team to tackle political killings in Gauteng



Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has announced on Wednesday that the province will establish a dedicated Political Killings Task Team to investigate politically motivated murders, marking a decisive step in addressing longstanding violence.



The specialized unit, expected to be operational within the next four weeks, will review cases dating back to 2010, including the deaths of councillors, government officials, artists and staff from local agencies or state institutions.





During a media briefing, Lesufi highlighted the team’s broad mandate, which will also cover related issues such as taxi-related violence and the killings of taxi industry leaders. “Within this political task team, matters connected to taxi violence and the assassination of taxi industry leaders in our province will not be excluded,” he said.





He added, “This initiative represents a significant step forward in combating political violence. The Government of Provincial Unity supports all efforts to ensure peace and promote political tolerance in Gauteng.”





The announcement follows revelations of 121 police dockets nationwide linked to political murders, many associated with tenders and corruption, with approximately 50 involving councillors and office bearers.





This initiative also follows serious allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who claimed that national police leadership interfered with investigations into political killings to protect powerful individuals.





In Gauteng, Mkhwanazi suggested the problem is deeply entrenched, implicating politicians, business figures, and other influential individuals, prompting the province to follow KwaZulu-Natal’s example in forming such a task team.





Lesufi urged anyone with information regarding political or administrative killings to come forward as the task team finalizes its resource planning and terms of reference in coordination with the acting police minister.