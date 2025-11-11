Let it be known: never again shall anyone dare to threaten or attempt to harm the President of this Republic- Mutale Nalumango

Vice President Mutale Nalumango writes…



I stand today to strongly and unequivocally condemn the shameful incident that occurred in Chingola.





Let it be known: never again shall anyone dare to threaten or attempt to harm the President of this Republic. Not under my watch, not when I still lead with him as Vice President of Zambia.





The Head of State went to Chingola with compassion, to console families who were mourning their loss. To suggest that those who disrupted this solemn moment were mere marketeers is an insult to the truth.





Those were not ordinary citizens, they were individuals driven by a malicious agenda, intent on sowing chaos and undermining the dignity of our nation. I will personally not tolerate such reckless behavior. The President must be allowed to serve the people without obstruction.





This is a man who means well for Zambia, who carries the burden of our collective progress on his shoulders. Those who seek to derail his mission are enemies of our democracy and enemies of the people.





Let this serve as a warning.



Dr. W.K Mutale-Nalumango,

Vice President of the Republic of Zambia.