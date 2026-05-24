Let no one say we’ve already won August 13 polls, we’ve not won, says UPND Alliance



CHARLES Milupi, the UPND Alliance Chairman says Zambia will in the next six years far exceed Countries people say are rich, world over.





And Milupi says no one should tell Zambia’s that the August 13 polls are easy to win.



Addressing a gathering shortly after the Electoral Commission of Zambia declared President Hakainde Hichilema and Vice-President Mutale Nalumango validly nominated as president and running mate in the August 13 polls, Milupi called on supporters to turn out in numbers and vote for the presidential duo.





“Let no one say that it is easy; we’ve already won. We have not won [the elections yet]. Everyone must go out and campaign and make sure on the 13th [of] August, everyone leaves their home to go and vote for this President,” Milupi said gesturing at President Hakainde Hichilema and Vice-President Mutale Nalumango.





He said for Zambia to become richer than other Countries, the presidential duo should be given a massive vote.





“Already we have put this Country on a growth trajectory. The next five, six years, we’ll see this economy exceeding many Countries that you think are rich, not only here is Africa, but throughout.





“But for us to get that program on, we need to give this team, this presidential team, the President and the running mate, massive vote throughout this Country. That is the challenge,” Milupi said.



©️ TV Yatu May 24, 2026.