LET PARLIAMENT DO ITS JOB, WHEN BILLS FAIL, THAT IS DEMOCRACY AT WORK



By:Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo-LLB



Debate around Bill 7 has taken a dramatic turn, with some clergy turning the pulpit into a political stage. But beyond the emotions, accusations, and selective storytelling, one thing must be understood clearly; in a democracy, Bills pass or fall in Parliament, not because someone “listened,” but because elected representatives exercised the power given to them by the people.





When Father Augustine Mwewa claimed in his sermon that former President Edgar Lungu “listened” to the Church on Bill 10 and withdrew it, the statement was not only misleading but outright false. Bill 10 did not fall because someone listened. It collapsed because Parliament, the people’s House, rejected it. PF failed to marshal the required two-thirds majority. They needed 111 votes but only managed 106. That is democracy, not divine intervention.





The same applies to past constitutional processes. The Chiluba third-term attempt did not fall because someone listened. It died in Parliament. The 2005/2006 NCC Bill under President Mwanawasa also collapsed in Parliament when UPND withdrew support. We must stop rewriting history. Zambia has a proud tradition where Parliament, not propaganda and Facebook commentaries determines the fate of national Bills.





Now, as the debate on Bill 7 intensifies, we see another worrying trend, some religious leaders openly taking partisan positions, even declaring they will “fight until PF comes back to power,are they now political tools?.” That is not moral guidance; that is political activism disguised as spirituality.





Every citizen, including clergy, has the right to an opinion. But using the Church to push party interests is dangerous and dishonest. Zambia is bigger than any political party, PF or otherwise.





The Constitution is amended through constitutional established procedures and they must be followed. If Bill 7 passes, it will be because elected Members of Parliament vote for it. If it fails, it will also be because elected Members of Parliament vote against it. That is how democracy works. That is how it has always worked in Zambia.





Those planning protests are free to do so, that is democracy but only if there is no dialogue. Those supporting or opposing Bill 7 are also free to speak ,that is democracy. But at the end of the day, none of them will decide the fate of the Bill. Only Parliament will. And Parliament is not made of priests, politicians, or activists shouting on Facebook. It is made of representatives chosen by the people of Zambia.





So instead of misinformation and fearmongering, let us respect the system we all voted for. Zambia is governed by the Constitution, and the Constitution places law-making power in Parliament. If a Bill fails, that is not defeat, it is democracy functioning exactly as designed.



Let democracy work. Let Parliament decide.