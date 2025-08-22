let PF  leadership engage  lungu family on ECL burial- Chanoda Ngwira

0

Chanoda Ngwira  wirtes

We love ECL, we shall continue loving him and indeed he deserves a befitting burial. However let’s not use this unfortunate situation to cling to positions.  PF needs a leader and that can only be through a convention.



These court issues are seemingly not ending now.. My suggestion is that let the leadership of PF engage stakeholders and above all, the family, to see a way forward.



Otherwise we may end up losing everything.. We have lost ECL and the best way to make him happy and rest in peace is by removing this regime….

