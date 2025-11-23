Let the decision to remove the six remain but reschedule PF General  conference in light of the high court orders-Joseph Willa Mudolo

Let the decision to remove the six remain but reschedule conference in light of the high court orders-Joseph Willa Mudolo



Greetings Colleagues,



In my view, the pronouncements made by Hon. Given Lubinda still stand. Even if some believe they are incorrect, they cannot simply be dismissed by a select members of the Central Committee refusing to accept his directives. Hon. Lubinda exercised powers vested in him under the PF Constitution, and the ongoing misinterpretation of Article 51 and Article 61(j) does not remove the authority conferred upon him.





The truth is that we neither control the party nor can we behave as though the court injunction does not exist. Doing so would be a clear violation of the rule of law. Whether or not one believes the court order is flawed, we must respect it until it is set-aside.





These escalating divisions and emerging factions lack wisdom and objectivity—they are simply distractions. Our priority should be restoring the PF and resolving all outstanding issues, including matters before the courts.





I have requested the chiefs from Mafinga District to summon Hon. Chabinga, as their son, and assist in resolving the impasse through constructive dialogue. I will update you on the progress next week.





Colleagues, let us choose dialogue. Proceeding with a convention while a court order is in force would be illegal and completely against the rule of law. As aspiring leaders, we must lead by example and uphold the law.



Warm regards.



W. J . Mudolo