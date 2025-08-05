Let Truth Prevail – Misleading the Lungu Family is Both Unbiblical and Politically Immoral





BY: Timmy



It is deeply saddening and troubling to see how certain individuals have intentionally misled the Lungu family in their time of mourning, using the pain of widows and orphans for political mileage.

While some may pretend to act in the interest of justice or dignity, their actions reveal something else entirely—an attempt to hijack national unity and the Christian values we hold dear for selfish political gain.





Those advising the Lungu family to withhold the body of the late 6th Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, from being buried in Zambia, his beloved country, are not offering wise counsel. In truth, they are dishonoring the very legacy they claim to protect.





The Bible, which we all revere as a guide to righteousness and truth, teaches us not to manipulate the vulnerable. James 1:27 says, “Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress…” Not to use them as shields in political warfare.





Sadly, the family has been wrongly advised—by politically motivated lawyers and PF sympathizers—who seek to gain relevance by stoking division. These are not acts of faith or patriotism. These are acts of desperation by those who are trying to use grief to rewrite their own political narratives.





What Zambia needs now is healing, unity, and respect for national institutions and traditions. Edgar Lungu was a Head of State. He deserves a dignified burial in the land he served—Zambia. Not in the shadows of political manipulation or legal standoffs driven by self-interest.





Let us not allow lies, bitterness, or personal ambitions to overshadow Christian values and the peace our nation has fought to preserve. Those who have knowingly led the family down this painful path should reflect deeply, repent sincerely, and allow the healing to begin.





Zambia is watching. God is watching. And the truth, no matter how delayed, always prevails.





