LET US APPRECIATE WHERE GOVERNMENT HAS DONE WELL –Catholic Priest  FR THOLOSI

LET US APPRECIATE WHERE GOVERNMENT HAS DONE WELL – FR THOLOSI



September 1, 2025



Mpumba, Lavushimanda – Our Lady of Fatima Parish Priest, Fr Emmanuel Tholosi, has called on citizens to cultivate humility and learn to appreciate the good works being done by government.



Delivering his homily during a Church service attended by Science and Technology Minister Felix Mutati, yesterday, Fr Tholosi said true humility requires people to recognize blessings and progress, rather than only complain.





“We cannot have citizens who criticize everything. Even in leadership, there are good things we must acknowledge,” he said.





The priest pointed to free education and the school feeding program as examples of policies that have lessened household burdens. “Our children are learning for free, and they come home satisfied,” he added.





The father also thanked the government for building the only mortuary in Mpumba area, Chikanda Ward, stating that this has really helped because previously people had challenges taking care of the dead.





Fr Tholosi reminded leaders to be humble and admit shortcomings. “Even when things are not done, leaders must say sorry,” he said.





Mr Mutati, who was accompanied by newly elected Mfuwe Constituency MP Malama Mufumelo, thanked the parish for its warm welcome.





“On behalf of the MP, we are grateful for the confidence you have shown by voting for him. He must now work hard to deliver,” Mr Mutati said. He urged the new area MP to always be close to the people by paying attention to their needs.





The Minister announced that government is launching two 4G Zamtel network towers in Chiundaponde Chiefdom to address communication challenges.



He added that government has since started building a new boma. He revealed that the government has started constructing the new boma with structures like the civic center, bringing electricity to make sure Lavushimanda is developt.





The Minister also assured farmers that government will push and ensure the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) buys their produce so that they can have money to buy farming inputs for the coming farming season.





Meanwhile, Mr Mufumelo thanked the people of Mfuwe for giving him the chance to serve, promising to remain available and accountable.



(C) THE FALCON NEWS