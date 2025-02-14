Let us Celebrate Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba- Father Harrison Mulenga

Let us Celebrate Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



Zambian Catholic Priest based in South Africa, Father Harrison Mulenga wrote;



Goodmorning Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba, I have just read your write up on your tour of duty and stay in the Federal Republic of Ethiopia.



Let me contribute a few thoughts to this matter.



We also remember you very fondly here in South Africa.



We lived very well with you in South Africa.



We worked together and you stood up right to defend the cause of our country Zambia.



You constantly defended and supported the Zambians who were in trouble, who were sick, or were involved in road traffic accidents, or who were in conflict with the law.



You spoke out courageously in defence of our country and the Zambians who live in South Africa.



We were proud to regularly watch you on SABC, ENCA and other television stations speaking for the interest and cause of Zambia.



You spoke courageously for the defence of Africans during the storms and wave of xenophobic attacks.



Those times were dangerous and lives were lost.



You reminded South Africans that they too were strangers in foreign lands were shown love and care and therefore that they must show love to the foreigners living amidst them.



As it is written in the holy scriptures; “So you, too, must show love to foreigners, for you yourselves were once foreigners in the land of Egypt” Deutronomy 10;19



“Thou shalt neither vex a stranger, nor oppress him: for ye were strangers in the land of Egypt. Ye shall not afflict any widow, or fatherless child.” Exodus 22-21-24



You are such a great diplomat.



You will never ever be forgotten here in South Africa.



God bless you.



Let me reflect on your Legacy whilst you served as Zambia’s top envoy in South Africa.



I know there are more things you achieved but here is what I remember.



1. National Day of Prayer and flag raising ceremony first held at the embassy building.

2. ⁠We celebrated some of the best Independence Day Celebrations we have ever witnessed at the Embassy or at the Sheraton Hotel.



3. ⁠We could clearly hear the Zambian voice in defence of Zambians in Diaspora.

4. ⁠You promoted Unity and love amongst Zambians in South Africa.

5. ⁠You strengthened asspciation of Zambians in South Africa (ZASA) into a growing humanitarian and social organisation at the service of the Zambians living in South Africa.



6. ⁠You attended prayer services and church celebrations organised by the Zambians from various churches and denominations including at our cathedral in Johannesburg.

7. ⁠You established the Zambia Business Forum which is still active until this day. The forum held high-level business meetings including the “Invest in Zambia” Forums.



8. You established and upgraded the Zambia-South Africa state relations and now Zambia has the Bi-nation Commission with South Africa, the highest state-to-state relations.



May God bless you, your family and your future endeavours.



May God bless Zambia.



Father Harrison Mulenga

Pretoria

South Africa.

Friday,14th February, 2025