LET US FIRST BURY FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU BEFORE TALKING SUCCESSION- CHABINGA





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Patriotic Front (Pf) Faction President Robert Chabinga Has Advised The Given Lubinda-Led Faction To Prioritize The Burial Of The Late Former President Edgar Lungu Before Making Any Plans To Hold An Elective Convention.





He Stated That Mr. Lungu’s Soul “Cannot Be Free Under The Current Circumstances” If Succession Matters Are Pursued Prematurely.





Mr. Chabinga Explained That Zambian Customs, Traditions, And Culture Advocate For The Burial Of A Deceased Leader Before The Selection Of A Successor, Citing The Bemba Practice Known As Isambo Lyamfwa.





Speaking During A Media Briefing, The Mafinga Member Of Parliament Urged Individuals Who Paid The K200, 000 Nomination Fee To Contest At The Proposed Elective Convention To Demand Refunds, Insisting That The Convention Will Not Take Place Without His Approval.





He Went Further To Discredit Pf Presidential Aspirants, Accusing Mr. Given Lubinda Of Being Among Those Responsible For The Party’s Loss Of Power In 2021.





Mr. Chabinga Has Since Directed The Immediate Closure Of The Pf Secretariat And All-Party Offices Nationwide, Warning That Any Individuals Who Continue To Operate Under The Party’s Name Or Assign Titles Within The Faction Will Be Cited For Contempt Of Court.

#SunFmTvNews