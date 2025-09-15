LET US NOT BE A NATION OF CONSTITUTIONAL DELINQUENTS AND VANDALS, WARNS CHIRWA





Kasenengwa… Monday September 15, 2025 – Constitutional lawyer Joseph Chirwa who represented Munir Zulu and Tonse Alliance National Youth Chairman Celestine Mambula Mukandila in the Bill 7 matter has warned politicians and party cadres not to be constitutional vandals and delinquents by not respecting the ruling of the Constitutional Court in the matter that stopped Bill 7.





He warned that all those who are deliberately contradicting a clear judgement of the Constitutional Court are acting like delinquents and vandals who are bent on undermining an already embattled court.





He cautioned that the rule of law and respect for the courts must be maintained by accepting both favourable and unfavorable judgements.





He said the Constitutional Court was being blatantly undermined by politicians and party cadres even when its judgement is clear that the process of arriving at Bill 7 was unconstitutional.





Lawyer Joseph Chirwa was speaking from his base in Mtenguleni in Kasenengwa District.