LET US UNITE AND SUPPORT PRESIDENT HICHILEMA – KABUSWE URGES MFUWE RESIDENTS





As Campaigns Heat Up Ahead of Parliamentary By-Election



August 4,2025



Lavushimanda – Minister of Mines and Mineral Development, Paul Kabuswe, has passionately called on the people of Mfuwe Constituency to unite and rally behind President Hakainde Hichilema, whom he described as a visionary leader working tirelessly to improve the lives of all Zambians.





He praised President Hichilema for steering the country towards progress, noting that the achievements recorded in such a short period are a clear demonstration of dedicated and results-driven leadership.



Mr. Kabuswe said the ongoing revival of the mining sector is a key pillar in building a resilient and inclusive economy for all Zambians.





“The government is undertaking efforts to revitalize the economy through the rehabilitation of mines and industries. This economic transformation is anticipated to foster broader development, particularly in key social sectors such as education, healthcare, and social protection programs, said the mines Minister.





He commended the people of Lavushimanda for their commendable efforts in maize production, which he said has contributed significantly to national food security.





He further condemned tribal rhetoric being peddled by some sections of the opposition, urging citizens to uphold the spirit of national unity under the banner of “One Zambia, One Nation,” a message consistently championed by President Hichilema since 2021.





The Minister appealed to the people of Mfuwe Constituency to vote for UPND parliamentary candidate Mufunelo Malama in the upcoming by-election, describing him as a capable leader who shares the President’s vision for development.





Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs, Levy Ngoma, echoed Mr. Kabuswe’s sentiments and emphasized that Zambia is now more united than ever under President Hichilema’s leadership.





Mr. Ngoma appealed to voters to safeguard the gains made by supporting the UPND and its candidate in the forthcoming by-election.





Muchinga Province Minister, Njavwa Simutowe, added that electing a ruling party candidate would guarantee easier access to national resources and enhanced development.





He said the time has come for the people of Mfuwe to fully embrace the leadership of President Hichilema and the vision he carries for a better Zambia.





Mr. Simutowe highlighted that the UPND government has brought tangible development to Muchinga Province, and voting for Mufunelo Malama would be a fitting way to show gratitude and continue on the path of progress.



