Let’s all pray for our Archbishop and accompany him to DEC on Monday- Fred M’membe

Archbishop Alick Banda was summoned yesterday to appear before the Anti-money Laundering Investigations Unit at the former Ministry of Justice building on Monday, January 5, 2026, at 10:00 hours without fail.





This attempt by Mr Hakainde Hichilema to discredit, criminalise, and humiliate him is not new. It has been a political survival strategy of his from the very beginning of his government. It is intensified now to ensure that Archbishop Banda is removed long before this year’s August 13 general elections.





The attacks on Archbishop Banda using the Drug Enforcement Commission, which is today under his direct supervision and command, show the crassness of Mr Hichilema’s politics.





But it shouldn’t be forgotten that the Catholic Church has been under continual attack ever since the time of Jesus. Does anyone believe that it will suddenly end?





As Mr Hichilema increasingly becomes politically insecure, we can expect that he will increase his attacks on the leadership of the Catholic Church, especially on Archbishop Banda.





The Catholic Church has stood athwart the world, as it has since the time of Jesus. Catholicism is not about worldly power (even though it has involved itself in worldly matters), but its primary mission is personal salvation. Catholic history is filled with martyrs who stood for the church who died at the hands of governments and men like Mr Hichilema.





Catholics should fully expect that under Mr Hichilema’s persecution will increase. To believe otherwise is to ignore his attitude towards the Catholic leadership, especially Archbishop Banda, over the last 4 years of his government.





Again, in difficult times like these, it is important to turn to the homily of Pope Francis on this score:

“Bishops must remember, particularly when under attack, that their role is to pray, be humble in knowing God chose them, and remain close to the people. In fact, a bishop does not seek refuge from the powerful, the elite, no.

It will be the elite who criticize the bishop, while the people show love toward their bishop and confirm him in his vocation. In these times, it seems like the devil, the great accuser, has been let loose, and he’s got it in for the bishops. The great accuser seeks to reveal sins, which people can see, in order to scandalize the people of God.

The great accuser roams the world seeking how to blame. The strength of the bishop against the great accuser is prayer — his own and Jesus’, the humility to feel chosen and staying close to the people of God without heading toward an aristocratic life.”





Let’s all pray for our Archbishop and accompany him to DEC on Monday.



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party and 2026 presidential candidate of the People’s Pact