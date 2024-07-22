Lets allow FIC to investigate and prosecute – Sunday Chanda



Kanchibiya, Zambia:



We are calling for an amendment to the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) of 2010 Section 5 to include “investigative and prosecutorial powers.” This will move FIC from just playing the role of a whistleblower to a law enforcement agency that will investigate and prosecute. This we must do if we are to win the fight against corruption.



In giving these institutions like FIC enough teeth to bite, we are calling for the following specific interventions:



1. Independent funding of LEAs: We must ensure that institutions have a stable and independent source of funding to prevent political interference.



2. Clear mandates: We must define and redefine clear and specific mandates for these institutions to combat corruption, and ensure they have the necessary powers to investigate, prosecute, and sanction corrupt activities.



3. Qualified personnel: We must attract qualified and trained men and women of honour to these institutions. These must be immune to political pressure and have a strong track record of integrity.



4. LEAs must enjoy Autonomy in their work: Learning from the past into the now, we are calling for the granting to these institutions autonomy in word and deed in order for them to operate independently, free from political interference or influence.



5. Let us enact Effective laws: We are calling for the enacting and enforcement of effective laws that provide strong legal frameworks for combating corruption. We shall support as well as bring to parliament motions in this regard.



6. Strengthening of Oversight mechanisms: We are calling for the establishment of robust oversight mechanisms to ensure institutions are accountable and transparent in their operations.



7. The fight against corruption depends on Public support and involvement: In order to foster a culture of zero tolerance for corruption, and encourage public support and participation in the fight against corruption, Zambians must own the fight against corruption and not leave it to politicians alone.



We believe that by giving institutions the necessary “teeth to bite,” such as giving FIC powers to investigate and prosecute, we will be empowering these institutions to effectively combat corruption and promote a culture of accountability and transparency for the good of the nation.



Signed:



Hon Sunday Chanda

Member of Parliament

Kanchibiya



21.07.2024