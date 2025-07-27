Let’s Be Real Is Binwell Mpundu Truly Presidential Material?



Binwell Mpundu’s rise in Zambian politics was not through a tested national track record or overwhelming public support, but rather through political opportunity.

He was appointed District Commissioner (DC) for Kitwe,a position he used to strategically align himself with the people of Nkana. He branded himself as “Umwina Nkana,” creating a personal connection with the constituency, but it is important to remember that this image was largely built from a government-appointed position, not elected merit.





When the time came for the Patriotic Front (PF) to adopt candidates under Edgar Lungu’s leadership, Mpundu was not adopted. Undeterred, he stood as an independent candidate and won the Nkana parliamentary seat. But let us not be mistaken, this was not a landslide built on visionary leadership. It was a sympathy vote, driven by the localised popularity he had created while serving as DC. That victory should not be confused with national appeal or the kind of influence required to lead a country.





Since becoming MP, Mpundu’s performance in Nkana has been underwhelming. A recent informal survey I conducted, particularly in Mindolo etc revealed deep disappointment among residents.





Many people openly expressed their frustration, saying they no longer even want to see him in their communities. This is a strong sign of a lost connection between an elected representative and the people he was elected to serve. If someone struggles to unite and deliver in one constituency, how can they seriously expect to command national leadership?





We must be honest with ourselves. Leadership at national level requires more than ambition and visibility on social media.

It requires tested wisdom, delivery, discipline, and a vision that speaks to all Zambians, not just Nkana. Binwell Mpundu may believe he can be President, but self-belief alone is not qualification. Zambia deserves better.