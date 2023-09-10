let’s just do politics openly, not using Churches- Chilufya Tayali Tells Lungu

EEP President Chilufya Tayali

TONIGHT @20:00HRS, ARE WILL BE ON FIRE, SPEAKING LIKE I JUST DON’T CARE, I HATE HYPOCRISY REGARDLESS OF WHO IS PRACTISING IT

One wonders if this was a Central Committee meeting or a Church gathering. Mwilashenteka Lesa bane, let’s just do politics openly, not using Churches, I could be wrong but I think we are being hypocritical and abusing the Church, #My_Opinion.

President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu accompanied by members of the central committee and several PF members of parliament have joined congregates at Pentecostal holiness church in garden chimwansa area where he is attending Sunday service.

📸 Andy luki jr. | Sunday 10th, September 2023| Garden Chimwansa Compound,Lusaka |