let’s just do politics openly, not using Churches- Chilufya Tayali Tells Lungu

EEP President Chilufya Tayali
TONIGHT @20:00HRS, ARE WILL BE ON FIRE, SPEAKING LIKE I JUST DON’T CARE, I HATE HYPOCRISY REGARDLESS OF WHO IS PRACTISING IT
One wonders if this was a Central Committee meeting or a Church gathering. Mwilashenteka Lesa bane, let’s just do politics openly, not using Churches, I could be wrong but I think we are being hypocritical and abusing the Church, #My_Opinion.
President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu accompanied by members of the central committee and several PF members of parliament have joined congregates at Pentecostal holiness church in garden chimwansa area where he is attending Sunday service.
📸 Andy luki jr. | Sunday 10th, September 2023| Garden Chimwansa Compound,Lusaka |
It looks like Tayali is no longer being given crumbs by ECL, hence this change is position.
I doubt the UPND will accept him, but then again, they are known to sleep with flies.
Indigo Tyrol, Tayalis rantings are a SLow boiling PF Troubles . Many PF presidential aspirants are not happy with Lungu coming back to active politics and are now using Tayali to speak disdainfully against Lungu. Tayali knows him and UPND are like oil and water. They can’t mix. Pay attention to PF Presidential aspirants , you will soon know who are using Tayali
With Tayali it s not about joining UPND his cases of defamation etc are soon coming up.
Anyone can bow down to pressure .look at
Some leaders who were in previous government? Where are they?