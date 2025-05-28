LETS KWENYUNA TOGETHER GET YOUR PEN AND PAPER.
1.Free 🆓 Education ✔️
2. No torture chambers like kamugodi ✔️
3. No Ritual killings & gassing ✔️
4. Meal 🥘 allowances in schools ✔️
5. Bursaries & student loans ✔️
6. NAPSA withdraw ✔️
7. 36 million CDF Countrywide ✔️
8. Scrapping off Death penalty ✔️
9. Introduction of ZNS training
10. 48,000 + Teacher recruitment ✔️
11. 16,000+ Healthy workers recruitment ✔️
12. Defense recruitment ✔️
13. Police Recruitment ✔️
14. ZAF recruitment ✔️
15. ZNS Recruitment ✔️
16. Prisons Recruitment ✔️
17. Fire officers Recruitment ✔️
18. ZAWA officers Recruitment ✔️
19. Green economy officers Recruitment ✔️
20. Imigration officers Recruitment ✔️
21. OP officers recruitment ✔️
22. Council police officers recruitment ✔️
23. Council workers recruitment ✔️
24. 10% Civil Servants Salary Increment ✔️
25. 2025 Minimum wage inacted ✔️
26. expiration of licence from 2 to 5 years ✔️
27. SAF Loans for farmers ✔️
28. Resettlement scheme for youths ✔️
29. Skills training in all 156 constituencies ✔️
30. Social cash transfer ✔️
31. Introduction of Eagle Milling ✔️
32. Kalonga milling Revamped ✔️
33. Cash for work ✔️
34. CEEC Loans ✔️
35. Over 5000 Motor bikes scheme for youths ✔️
36. Constitution Amendment ✔️
37. FISP Farmer input support program ✔️
38. Amendment of Cyber Security crime bill✔️
39. Introduction of fast track court on GBV
40. Lusaka Ndola Duo carriage road project ✔️
41. Nitrogen chemicals of Zambia revamped ✔️
41. DEBT RESTRUCTURING ✔️
42. KCM REVAMPED ✔️
43. Police vehicles in all the districts ✔️
44. Chisamba solar plant ✔️
45. Issuance of artisanal mining licenses ✔️
46. Introduction of New bank notes✔️
47. TAZAMA oil pipeline project ✔️
48. REDUCTION OF FUEL PRICE ✔️
49. Reduction of Meali meal prices ✔️
50. Zambia/Tanzania electricity deal ✔️
51. MouZambia/China producing medicines locally ✔️
52. FREE MEDICINES IN HOSPITALS ✔️
53. Apprenticeship & paid attachments by govt ✔️
54. Giving free legal representation at k50 by govt✔️
55. Introduction of DNA in Zambia ✔️
56. Successful by-elections without loss of life ✔️
57. Successful fight against Cholera ✔️
58. BUMPER HARVEST ✔️
59. Introduction of feeding programs in schools ✔️
60. Introduction of nursery in govt schools ✔️
61. Access to information bill ✔️
62. CDF BILL ✔️
63. Public gathering Bill ✔️
64. EGP procurement system ✔️
65. ZAM Portal system ✔️
67. 600 million to electrify rural communities ✔️
68. RETIREES PAID ✔️
69. Inmates pardoned ✔️
70. More industries created through IDC ✔️
71. Smuggling of meali meal ceased ✔️
72. No duty on petroleum products ✔️
73. No duty on solar products ✔️
74. No duty on film & musical instruments ✔️
75. Held successful awards sponsored by govt ✔️
76. Govt Sponsored all sports & paid participants ✔️
77. Money recovered from crimes given to govt ✔️
78. Rule of law in courts ✔️
79. Paying flood victims money across the country ✔️
80. Paying oil marketing companies ✔️
81. Construction of roads ✔️
82. Construction of schools✔️
83. Lubito oil deal zambia/Angola✔️
84. Construction of the Heart disease Hospital ✔️
85. Rehabilitation of the Levy mwanawasa stadium ✔️
86. Mulungushi Textiles revamped ✔️
87. Introduction of new Digital NRCs ✔️
88. Introduction of new curriculum ✔️
89. Paving township roads countrywide ✔️
90. IMF FUNDING✔️
91. Eurobond funding ✔️
92. World bank funding✔️
93. Africa development bank funding ✔️
94. China funding ✔️
95. Opening of more airline routes to Zambia ✔️
96. China FREE visa entry ✔️
97. No supplying air ✔️
98. Construction of houses for chiefs countrywide ✔️
99. Paying soldiers on peace keeping mission ✔️
100. Construction of housing units for nurses, teachers, police officers & many civil servants ✔️
CURRENTLY WORKING ON THE FOLLOWING
A. Loadsheding
What solutions do we have
✔️ Expanding Mamba collieries
✔️ Constructing more solar plants e.g chisamba plant
✔️ Expansions are under way at kariba power stations
✔️ Zambia/Tanzania electricity deal
✔️ Zambia/china – 800 MW solar energy deal
✔️ 600 million investment in rural electrification through solar will be a boost.
When will these projects materialize
✔️ Soon before December
What caused loadsheding
✔️ The drought
————-//////——————//////——————-////————-
Elo iwee ati Alebwelelapo
Azankala pati
Signed
UPND MEDIA TEAM.