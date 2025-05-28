LETS KWENYUNA TOGETHER GET YOUR PEN AND PAPER.



1.Free 🆓 Education ✔️

2. No torture chambers like kamugodi ✔️

3. No Ritual killings & gassing ✔️

4. Meal 🥘 allowances in schools ✔️

5. Bursaries & student loans ✔️

6. NAPSA withdraw ✔️

7. 36 million CDF Countrywide ✔️

8. Scrapping off Death penalty ✔️

9. Introduction of ZNS training

10. 48,000 + Teacher recruitment ✔️

11. 16,000+ Healthy workers recruitment ✔️



12. Defense recruitment ✔️

13. Police Recruitment ✔️

14. ZAF recruitment ✔️

15. ZNS Recruitment ✔️

16. Prisons Recruitment ✔️

17. Fire officers Recruitment ✔️

18. ZAWA officers Recruitment ✔️

19. Green economy officers Recruitment ✔️

20. Imigration officers Recruitment ✔️

21. OP officers recruitment ✔️

22. Council police officers recruitment ✔️

23. Council workers recruitment ✔️

24. 10% Civil Servants Salary Increment ✔️

25. 2025 Minimum wage inacted ✔️

26. expiration of licence from 2 to 5 years ✔️



27. SAF Loans for farmers ✔️

28. Resettlement scheme for youths ✔️

29. Skills training in all 156 constituencies ✔️



30. Social cash transfer ✔️

31. Introduction of Eagle Milling ✔️

32. Kalonga milling Revamped ✔️

33. Cash for work ✔️

34. CEEC Loans ✔️

35. Over 5000 Motor bikes scheme for youths ✔️



36. Constitution Amendment ✔️

37. FISP Farmer input support program ✔️

38. Amendment of Cyber Security crime bill✔️

39. Introduction of fast track court on GBV

40. Lusaka Ndola Duo carriage road project ✔️



41. Nitrogen chemicals of Zambia revamped ✔️

41. DEBT RESTRUCTURING ✔️

42. KCM REVAMPED ✔️

43. Police vehicles in all the districts ✔️

44. Chisamba solar plant ✔️

45. Issuance of artisanal mining licenses ✔️



46. Introduction of New bank notes✔️

47. TAZAMA oil pipeline project ✔️

48. REDUCTION OF FUEL PRICE ✔️

49. Reduction of Meali meal prices ✔️

50. Zambia/Tanzania electricity deal ✔️

51. MouZambia/China producing medicines locally ✔️



52. FREE MEDICINES IN HOSPITALS ✔️

53. Apprenticeship & paid attachments by govt ✔️

54. Giving free legal representation at k50 by govt✔️

55. Introduction of DNA in Zambia ✔️

56. Successful by-elections without loss of life ✔️



57. Successful fight against Cholera ✔️

58. BUMPER HARVEST ✔️

59. Introduction of feeding programs in schools ✔️

60. Introduction of nursery in govt schools ✔️



61. Access to information bill ✔️

62. CDF BILL ✔️

63. Public gathering Bill ✔️

64. EGP procurement system ✔️

65. ZAM Portal system ✔️

67. 600 million to electrify rural communities ✔️



68. RETIREES PAID ✔️

69. Inmates pardoned ✔️

70. More industries created through IDC ✔️

71. Smuggling of meali meal ceased ✔️

72. No duty on petroleum products ✔️

73. No duty on solar products ✔️

74. No duty on film & musical instruments ✔️



75. Held successful awards sponsored by govt ✔️

76. Govt Sponsored all sports & paid participants ✔️

77. Money recovered from crimes given to govt ✔️

78. Rule of law in courts ✔️

79. Paying flood victims money across the country ✔️



80. Paying oil marketing companies ✔️

81. Construction of roads ✔️

82. Construction of schools✔️

83. Lubito oil deal zambia/Angola✔️

84. Construction of the Heart disease Hospital ✔️

85. Rehabilitation of the Levy mwanawasa stadium ✔️



86. Mulungushi Textiles revamped ✔️

87. Introduction of new Digital NRCs ✔️

88. Introduction of new curriculum ✔️

89. Paving township roads countrywide ✔️

90. IMF FUNDING✔️

91. Eurobond funding ✔️

92. World bank funding✔️

93. Africa development bank funding ✔️

94. China funding ✔️

95. Opening of more airline routes to Zambia ✔️



96. China FREE visa entry ✔️

97. No supplying air ✔️

98. Construction of houses for chiefs countrywide ✔️

99. Paying soldiers on peace keeping mission ✔️

100. Construction of housing units for nurses, teachers, police officers & many civil servants ✔️





CURRENTLY WORKING ON THE FOLLOWING

A. Loadsheding

What solutions do we have

✔️ Expanding Mamba collieries

✔️ Constructing more solar plants e.g chisamba plant

✔️ Expansions are under way at kariba power stations



✔️ Zambia/Tanzania electricity deal

✔️ Zambia/china – 800 MW solar energy deal

✔️ 600 million investment in rural electrification through solar will be a boost.





When will these projects materialize

✔️ Soon before December



What caused loadsheding



✔️ The drought

