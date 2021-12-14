LETS MAKE HH A ONE TERM PRESIDENT – SEAN TEMBO.

PeP Leader Sean Tembo has called on PF members to swallow their pride and join his party in order to make a united front against President Hakainde Hichilema so that the dream of making him a one term president becomes a reality in 2026.

Reacting to the incident of Sinoma workers who were teargassed as they attempted to meet HH, Mr Tembo said President HH is becoming brutal everyday and the more PF members realise this the better.

“Please lets form a formidable alliance to defeat HH. He is refusing to implement his campaign promises. Lets be in an alliance and I can be happy to lead that alliance”, said Sean Tembo.