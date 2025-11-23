LET’S RESOLVE THE CRISIS BY DIALOGUE-GREYFORD MONDE



Fellow Zambians, members of the Patriotic Front, and all patriots who believe in a united and prosperous Zambia





The recent developments within the leadership structures of our great Patriotic Front party, marked by issues of indiscipline and internal disagreements, are deeply regrettable and pose a serious threat to the unity and cohesion of the party.





As someone who has dedicated years to serving this movement and our nation, I find these events profoundly disheartening.



Yet, I remain firm in my conviction that there is no challenge without a solution.





This moment, too, can and must be overcome through dialogue, maturity, and a shared commitment to the greater good.



As we approach the General Conference, it is imperative that the party leadership remains highly consultative, transparent, and resolute in pursuing unity of purpose. The Patriotic Front does not belong to any individual, faction, or clique.





It belongs to every member across the length and breadth of our country. Every decision we make must, therefore, reflect the collective will, aspirations, and interests of the general membership.



It is the earnest desire of Patriotic Front members from Lusaka to Solwezi, from Chipata to Mongu, from Livingstone to Chinsali, that our party emerges from the forthcoming General Conference stronger, more united, and fully prepared to deliver the change our people desperately need.





In light of this, I respectfully call upon the party leadership to urgently convene a Central Committee meeting to openly address and resolve all perceived differences in a spirit of brotherhood and mutual respect.





I further appeal to the Council of Elders to intervene decisively and impartially,

helping to bridge any divisions and realign all groupings behind our common vision and goal.



The hopes of millions of suffering Zambians rest squarely on the Patriotic Front.





It is our sacred duty to set aside personal egos, ambitions, and grievances and to do what is right for the party and the nation at this critical juncture.





To the grassroots members who are the true owners and backbone of this party:remain calm, steadfast, and united. This storm shall surely pass. Together, we will weather it and march onward to resounding victory in 2026.

Zambia shall be saved. The Patriotic Front shall rise stronger.



Hon. Greyford Monde

Patriotic Front Presidential Aspirant