LETS TALK SINE DIE



When the Appellate Court says the matter be adjourned sine die ( indefinitely) , in the issue in Pretoria, they are basically saying that because they do not know how long it would take the Concourt to conclude on the application made by the Lungu family , it is difficult for the court of Appeal to set the date for hearing the appeal from the Lungu family ; thus the Concourt may hear the application or dismiss it .

After that , the appellate court now set dates with counsel from both sides to hear the Lungu family appeal .



Remember , there are two matters that are active ; one is the appeal against the judgement to repatriation, the other is an application at the Concourt .





So for the court to know the date which is available , the Concourt must first conclude and this is what made the court to talk of “indefinitely”.



UPND MEDIA TEAM