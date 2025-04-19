LET’S UNITE AND DEFEAT THIS CRUEL REGIME – Fred M’membe

LET’S UNITE AND DEFEAT THIS CRUEL REGIME



The unity of our diverse political and civic organisations and the unity of our people – these are the basic guarantees of the sure triumph of our struggle against this tyrannical, cruel, corrupt, divisive regime of Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND.



It is only through the unity of our political and civic organisations that the unity of the whole nation can be achieved, and it is only through the unity of the whole nation that the many challenges facing our people can be overcome.



It is imperative to overcome anything that impairs this unity.



Let’s unite and defeat this cruel regime.

If we unite and work hard, the masses of our people will soon rise like a mighty storm, a force so swift that no power will be able to hold it back.

Let’s be courageous, dare to struggle, and defy difficulties. Every night has its morning.



It gets dark sometimes, but the morning comes.

Historically, all tyrannical forces on the verge of extinction invariably conduct a last desperate struggle against the forces of progress, and some progressive people are apt to be deluded for a time by this phenomenon of outward strength but inner weakness failing to grasp the essential fact that tyranny is nearing extinction while they themselves are approaching victory.



Zambia’s problems are complicated, and our brains must also be a little complicated. If they resort to violence, they start fighting, we fight back, fight to win peace. If anyone attacks us and if the conditions are favourable, we should certainly act in self-defense. We must never be cowed by the bluster of these tyrants, cruel, and violent elements.



As far as our own desire is concerned, we do not want violence; we do not want to fight even for a single moment. However, if circumstances force us to defend ourselves, we should defend ourselves to the finish.



We are for peace. But so long as this tyrannical regime refuses to give up its arrogant, unreasonable, and intolerant attitude and its scheme of violence, the only course for us is to defend ourselves. Not that we are violent.



We should rid our ranks of all impotent thinking. All views that overestimate the strength of this tyrannical regime and underestimate the strength of the people are wrong.



We shouldn’t pin our hopes for victory in next year’s elections on the “sensibleness” of this tyrannical regime. We will only win by strengthening our unity and persevering in our struggles.



In short, we must be prepared. Being prepared, we shall be able to deal properly with all kinds of complicated situations.



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party