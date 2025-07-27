Letter from the United States- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Letter from the United States



Vol.IV



By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



I’ve just taken a 1,000km journey by road. I was quickly shocked but impressed by the excellent quality of roads, bridges and support infrastructure to road users such as; truck stops, runaway truck ramps, wide road shoulders for emergency parking, fueling stations with fully stocked fresh foods, drinks, rest and shower facilities.





Safety is never compromised, it drives the state of infrastructure.



I saw no roadblock, or security check point the entire way. I never saw or hit into a pot-hole!





But this is not to say security is missing or compromised. Its invisible, its not in your face soliciting bribes or corrupt favours.



I met an accident scene,where within minutes, road-side assistance, ambulances with paramedics, and emegency vehicles had all arrived. Further the roads were quickly closed with bright stop signs, with all relevant units reporting to the accident scene.





Later there was a forest fire. We found it had just been put out. But the number of fire trucks and emergency vehicles that responded to the emergency was admirable.



Further, I saw how every opportunity of a rare natural occurrence is turned into a commercial or tourism site attracting hundreds of holiday makers, tourists, adventurers and campers.





My thoughts were thrown back to Zambia.



With far amazing wildlife hosting the big five and rare species and birds, spectacular waterfalls, rich forests, we can turn our country into a clearly top tourism destination in the world!





But it requires similar but immense investments in infrastructure such as airports, good roads, bridges and support facilities such as hotels.



Under President Donald Trump, America is changing rapidly. It’s like the country is undergoing a rebirth, greeted by both painful birth-pangs and joyful noise of what it can be.





The United Kingdom has surpassed China as the second largest global holder of US public debt.



Their English ally now holds $779 billion, partly taking the place of the BRICS which are offloading their holdings. China falls back to third place, with $765 billion.





Japan remains the top holder, with $1.113 trillion.



Sino-U.S. relations are currently experiencing a period of intense strategic competition and rivalry with areas of tension and cooperation.





While high-level meetings and some agreements on specific issues like fentanyl precursor exports have occurred, deeply rooted differences and mistrust persist.



The US maintains tariffs on Chinese goods and has imposed restrictions on China’s access to advanced technology, raising concerns about decoupling.





Sometimes I wonder if our leaders back home think about repositioning the direction of our country in light of these dramatic global shifts and changes.





Or they are too busy seeking loans, grants and aid, giving away our family silver, enacting draconian and repressive laws, entrenching a dictatorship and tyranny while looting the Treasury, and are obsessed with a body, to notice the cataclysmic changes shaking and shaping the globe and our country.





Until we plan, not for elections, but for generations, we will continue to be stuck in a rut with our people wallowing and accepting poverty as a divine destiny and singing; “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”



Until next week, shalom.