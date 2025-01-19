LEVY NGOMA DATES KAWAMBWA DISTRICT FOR STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT



January 18, 2025



The Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs, Levy Ngoma, has embarked on a three-day working visit to Pambashe and Kawambwa Central Constituencies in Luapula Province.





This visit underscores the UPND government’s commitment to fostering strong relationships with communities and ensuring that all citizens’ voices are heard in the nation’s development process.





As the President’s representative on political affairs, Mr. Ngoma will meet various stakeholders to address challenges and share the government’s vision for a united and prosperous Zambia.



One of the highlights of this visit will be engagements with traditional leaders to discuss preserving cultural heritage while aligning with the government’s progressive development agenda.





The church will also play a significant role in these meetings, as Mr. Ngoma aims to strengthen partnerships with faith-based organizations to promote social justice, uphold moral values, and contribute to economic growth in line with the UPND’s policies.





Furthermore, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) operating in Pambashe will have an opportunity to present their insights on local developmental challenges. This platform reinforces the UPND government’s dedication to multi-sectoral collaboration.





Engagements with political stakeholders will also feature prominently during the visit, reflecting President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision of inclusivity and his call for a united approach to achieving equitable development across the nation.



This initiative emphasizes the UPND government’s resolve to bridge the gap between the state and its citizens, fostering dialogue and collaboration for sustainable development under President Hichilema’s leadership.





Mr. Ngoma’s visit is a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to fulfilling its promises and ensuring every Zambian feels represented and valued.



Upon arrival, Mr. Ngoma was warmly received by Luapula Province Permanent Secretary, Might Mumba.





Mr Ngoma is accompanied by: UPND Chairperson for Energy Charles Kaisala, UPND Chairperson for Fisheries Daniel Chisala, MMD National Secretary Elizabeth Chitika and State House Chief Political Specialist Chembo Kalala.



