LGBT MEET IN SIAVONGA TO PLAN STRATEGY TO DECRIMINALIZE HOMOSEXUALITY

THE reported meeting of members of the LGBT community in Siavonga has shocked the church which has since challenged the new dawn government to state clearly its stance on homosexuality.

The LBGTQs have been having a weeklong data review meeting at a named lodge in Siavonga that has raised a lot of suspicion from the church.

Bishops Council of Zambia (BCZ) general Secretary Abel Kaela said in an interview that Zambia is a Christion nation that should not tolerate foreign cultures that promote unbiblical behaviors with potential to dilute the country’s moral fiber.

“As a church, we are shocked that government can allow the holding of a meeting by the LGBT in Siavonga at a time when the citizens of this country has said no to any promotion of homosexuality,” said Bishop Kaela.