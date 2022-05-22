LGBT MEET IN SIAVONGA TO PLAN STRATEGY TO DECRIMINALIZE HOMOSEXUALITY
THE reported meeting of members of the LGBT community in Siavonga has shocked the church which has since challenged the new dawn government to state clearly its stance on homosexuality.
The LBGTQs have been having a weeklong data review meeting at a named lodge in Siavonga that has raised a lot of suspicion from the church.
Bishops Council of Zambia (BCZ) general Secretary Abel Kaela said in an interview that Zambia is a Christion nation that should not tolerate foreign cultures that promote unbiblical behaviors with potential to dilute the country’s moral fiber.
“As a church, we are shocked that government can allow the holding of a meeting by the LGBT in Siavonga at a time when the citizens of this country has said no to any promotion of homosexuality,” said Bishop Kaela.
Why getting shocked when we together with the criminal gang PF warned?. Let’s live with it.
The voice of the people hear will prevail. If there is a silent maneuver by this administration to allow this culture being virgoriously pushed by the Western world to take root in Zambia, the ending of this matter will be very catastrophic.
We Zambians, are very clear about our cultural values and we have resolved not be forced, tricked or threatened to go in this direction.
A government which ignores this will exist much quicker than it came in. Morality to us is more of an important matter than getting aid from colonialist who feel we ought to Live like them.
This cultural difference is one thing globalization must recognize it can not win. We are African and will never be Europeans. We have values to are embedded deep into our being we can not and will never change. You are free to invite those among us who accept your culture to come over to your countries. We regret fine with that, but not you exporting your culture and forcing us to accept it. We would rather die than change. It won’t happen. The sooner this is made abundantly clear by this government the better for everyone.
Here we want the right to respect our culture. Let the government watch these developments popping out very carefully. As there is a deliberate attempt to push this agenda even by known embassises and so far our authorities are mute on these alleged actions.
Silence is not the best policy as the lack of right information it will encourage misinformation and promotion of something which may not even have happened. It breeds speculation and slot of mistrust.
Can this administration deal with this very sensitive matter before it gets out of hand.
Abel Kaela is not fit to be a bishop, and its dangerous for him to hold such a position as General Secretary while espousing incredible levels of ignorance.
Homosexuality is sin, the bible expressly forbids it in Leviticus 18:22. And my personal position is tht anyone who promotes such vice should be beheaded. Despite how much most of us cant stand these degenerates no matter what name they bear. The truth is that its not the role of the state to come up with laws tht support our religious inclinations. Kaela needs to preach the word of God, so tht people are transformed inside-out and not advocate outside-in transformarion using the state. When the church starts appealing to the state to enforce its teachings on people, the end result is always persecution.
The problem with most of us called Christians like kaela, we just sermonize as opposed to ministering. At the venue where the workshop occurred the owners of the place should have reported the matter to the police. Thereafter kaela should have engaged lawyers to enusre successful litigation of the culprits as opposed to politiking in the Media. The majority of Church leaders have failed to preach the word of God but interpret the word of God according to their desires. If kaela and his cohorts could stand on the pulpit preach that homosexuals must be put to death then we would not have such evil in our Christian Nation.