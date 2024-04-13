Members of Parliament will spend considerable time voting on more than 200 revisions to the government’s jobs bill on Thursday and Friday in Canada.

The amendments are the changes that the Conservatives wanted to make to Bill C-50 last year, but only a few of them were approved by the House of Commons committee.

Liberals believe that Conservatives used artificial intelligence to create many changes to slow down the government’s plans.

The Tories say they didn’t do it.

The Canadian Sustainable Jobs Act requires the government to support energy workers in learning new skills for clean technology jobs.

Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the bill makes sure that the government is responsible and talks to the people who will be most affected as the world moves from using fossil fuels to using renewable energy sources.

We need to make plans for five years, report regularly, and talk with labor and Indigenous leaders.

The Liberals say their bill won’t destroy energy jobs. Instead, it will show how to make more jobs in renewable energy.

Conservative critic Shannon Stubbs calls it a plan for big changes to the economy by the Liberals.

She believes that focusing on renewable energy instead of oil and gas will cause lots of energy workers to lose their jobs.

The proposed law was approved for further discussion in October, but the Conservatives didn’t support it.

In November, the discussion about natural resources became very messy and chaotic. Members of Parliament argued and shouted at each other to be quiet.

During the last meeting in December, it was very noisy. Two MPs didn’t hear the proposal and voted the wrong way.

At the meeting, the Conservatives suggested 19,600 changes to the 18-page bill. The number went down to 200 after the bill left the committee and went back to the House of Commons.

Government House leader Steven MacKinnon said on Thursday that those changes were made by a computer program called AI.

The Liberals have not discussed the bill again since December. They took it off the list of things to talk about to avoid having to vote for a long time, right after the Conservatives made them vote for 30 hours straight on how the government should spend money.

MacKinnon said the Conservatives need to wait a bit, but now it’s time for the bill to move forward.

MrSmith is an engineer who works at a large company. Poilievre’s team will need to vote on hundreds of amendments that were not changed by a computer program or artificial intelligence. The computer program was used by some members of the parliament.

This is not how Canadians can make progress. It’s not how we can address climate change. And it’s not how we can create jobs for Canadian workers.

MacKinnon said the changes didn’t offer any helpful ideas for the bill.

In March, during a meeting about something else, Stubbs said that the Bill C-50 changes were not made by a computer.

“Let me make it clear. ” “Stubbs said that the things were not made by a computer. ”

On Thursday, she said that the Liberals added the bill to the schedule at the last moment to try to rush it through.

“The ‘just transition’ is a plan to force a big change in the economy. It will impact energy, agriculture, construction, transportation, and manufacturing in Canada. ”

Wilkinson said that Stubbs’s accusations are so unbelievable and ridiculous.

The voting process will be faster because Speaker Greg Fergus made a decision to group the amendments together and vote on them all at once.

He used past decisions from other people to support his choice, including decisions by Conservative MP Andrew Scheer when he was the Speaker in 2012. Scheer is now in charge of the Conservative party in the House.

Instead of 207 separate votes, it’s expected there will be no more than 64. However, it could take over 15 hours to finish all of them because each one is about 15 minutes long.

The first vote was taken just before 6 pm on Thursday.

The 30-hour marathon in December had votes happening all the time, even overnight with no breaks. The Liberals passed a motion in February that stops this from happening this time.

At midnight, a minister can ask to stop the votes until 9 a. mThe next day, to keep MPs and staff at Parliament safe and healthy.