Libyan war crimes suspect arrested in Germany, faces ICC trial for atrocities in detention facility

A former senior official at a notorious Tripoli prison accused of overseeing brutal abuses during Libya’s post-Gaddafi chaos has been arrested in Germany on charges filed by the International Criminal Court (ICC). His arrest marks a major milestone in the court’s pursuit of justice for victims of wartime atrocities.

Khaled Mohamed Ali El Hishri, described as a high-ranking figure at Miriga Prison, where thousands were allegedly held in inhumane conditions, was taken into custody on Wednesday, based on a sealed ICC arrest warrant issued July 10.

The ICC confirmed the arrest on Friday, detailing a list of grave allegations against El Hishri. According to the court, he is believed to have played a central role in a host of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed between February 2015 and early 2020, including murder, torture, rape, and sexual violence.

“He is suspected of having committed directly himself, ordered or overseen crimes against humanity and war crimes, including murder, torture, rape and sexual violence, allegedly committed in Libya from February 2015 to early 2020,” the ICC said in a statement.

Calling the arrest a breakthrough, the ICC’s Office of the Prosecutor said it was prepared to move forward with the trial, which would be the first ICC trial of a Libyan national.

“This is an important development,” the prosecution office noted, emphasizing the broader mission to hold perpetrators accountable for abuses in Libyan detention centers.

The office extended special gratitude to those who provided critical evidence. “All the victims and witnesses from Libya who have stepped forward to cooperate in the investigation… Their strength, courage and commitment make these important developments possible,” the statement read.

El Hishri will be held in Germany while legal procedures unfold to facilitate his transfer to The Hague. The ICC depends on cooperation from member states to enforce its warrants, and officials acknowledged the role of German authorities in making the arrest possible.

“I thank the national authorities for their strong and consistent cooperation with the Court, including leading to this recent arrest,” said ICC Registrar Osvaldo Zavala Giler.

The ICC was first tasked with investigating crimes in Libya following a 2011 referral from the United Nations Security Council, which acted amid a surge in violence during the uprising that led to the ousting and death of longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Although the court issued a warrant for Gaddafi himself, he was killed by rebel fighters before he could be arrested. Since then, the ICC has issued warrants for eight more Libyan suspects, including one of Gadhafi’s sons.

Earlier in 2025, Libyan authorities formally accepted the ICC’s jurisdiction from 2011 through the end of 2027, reinforcing the court’s mandate to pursue justice across more than a decade of civil strife.