LIBYA’S TOP GENERAL DIES IN TURKEY PLANE CRASH – AND THE TIMING RAISES QUESTIONS





Libya’s army chief, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Al-Haddad, is dead after his jet crashed in Turkey hours after an official military visit in Ankara.





The Falcon 50 business jet lost contact shortly after takeoff, sent an emergency landing alert near Haymana, then vanished.





Turkish officials say the aircraft reported an electrical failure. Wreckage and the black box were recovered Wednesday. Five senior Libyan military figures were killed.





On paper, it’s an accident.



In reality, it’s a geopolitical shock.



Al-Haddad wasn’t just a general. He was the connective tissue between Libya’s fractured military, a key interlocutor with Turkey, and a stabilizing figure for the UN-backed government in Tripoli.





His visit included formal military honors and talks with Turkey’s chief of staff – then he never made it home.



Libya doesn’t do clean power transitions. It does vacuums.





Prediction: internal jockeying begins immediately. Rivals inside Libya’s security apparatus move fast. Turkey quietly reassesses its bets.





Expect conspiracy theories to outpace confirmed facts – especially if the investigation stalls or goes opaque.



Plane crashes happen. But when they remove the one man holding multiple fault lines together, the aftershocks are never accidental.

Source: CNN, Reuters