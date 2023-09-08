LIES! LIES! LIES! AWE HICHILEMA WAKULEKAFYE KUBUFI!- Fred M’membe

LIES! LIES! LIES! AWE HICHILEMA WAKULEKAFYE KUBUFI!

Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s natural propensity to lie, deceive, and manipulate is out of this world.

To be honest, we have never seen or met any other person who shamelessly lies in such an extreme and uncommon manner with a straight face.

This man lies incessantly to get his way and does so with very little awareness or guilt. He is simply never bothered by his odd behaviour. For instance, just listen to the lies and inconsistencies on the Vedanta/KCM saga. Even the body language is very clear to see. The man has perfected the art of being a liar and manipulator over many decades.

Does Mr Hichilema even listen to himself when he’s speaking? Does he take time to watch or review the footage and sound bites of the commitments and promises he makes on different platforms, to get a feel of what people actually think of him?

It is important that he does so in order to ensure that he has an adequate understanding of what the lies and misinformation he deliberately peddles in public means to the people.

In fact, it’s sad to mention that, when it comes to lies and deception, Mr Hichilema surpasses all six previous presidents who have ruled this country.

Yes, like all human beings, Dr Kaunda, Mr Chiluba, Mr Mwanawasa, Mr Banda, Mr Sata and Mr Lungu had their failings, but this level of lies and deception has never been seen in State House before. They were relatively believable and trustworthy leaders in many ways, especially when it came down to matters affecting the livelihood of the poor and marginalised people and communities of this country.

A leader with a never-to-be-forgotten reputation for being a liar, deceiver, and manipulator like Mr Hichilema is the first of his kind to occupy the presidency of this country.

Kubufi kwena, awe Hichilema wakulekafye!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party