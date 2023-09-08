LIES! LIES! LIES! AWE HICHILEMA WAKULEKAFYE KUBUFI!- Fred M’membe

LIES! LIES! LIES! AWE HICHILEMA WAKULEKAFYE KUBUFI!
Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s natural propensity to lie, deceive, and manipulate is out of this world.
To be honest, we have never seen or met any other person who shamelessly lies in such an extreme and uncommon manner with a straight face.
This man lies incessantly to get his way and does so with very little awareness or guilt. He is simply never bothered by his odd behaviour. For instance, just listen to the lies and inconsistencies on the Vedanta/KCM saga. Even the body language is very clear to see. The man has perfected the art of being a liar and manipulator over many decades.
Does Mr Hichilema even listen to himself when he’s speaking? Does he take time to watch or review the footage and sound bites of the commitments and promises he makes on different platforms, to get a feel of what people actually think of him?
It is important that he does so in order to ensure that he has an adequate understanding of what the lies and misinformation he deliberately peddles in public means to the people.
In fact, it’s sad to mention that, when it comes to lies and deception, Mr Hichilema surpasses all six previous presidents who have ruled this country.
Yes, like all human beings, Dr Kaunda, Mr Chiluba, Mr Mwanawasa, Mr Banda, Mr Sata and Mr Lungu had their failings, but this level of lies and deception has never been seen in State House before. They were relatively believable and trustworthy leaders in many ways, especially when it came down to matters affecting the livelihood of the poor and marginalised people and communities of this country.
A leader with a never-to-be-forgotten reputation for being a liar, deceiver, and manipulator like Mr Hichilema is the first of his kind to occupy the presidency of this country.
Kubufi kwena, awe Hichilema wakulekafye!
Fred M’membe
President of the Socialist Party
Ánd you Fred you are too quarrelsome and too much pa kabwa (biğ mouth)
Ánd the problem with you Fred mmembe you are too quarrelsome and too much pa kanwa (you have a biğ mouth)
Why was your post newspaper closed?
A good question eishi.
On the other hand, if I tell a villager who has never watched TV or been in a town that in other countries a train move underground, that villager will call me a lie and all those of his level will call me a lie . All those who are not at the level (mentally, financial, culture etc) HH is, will call him a lie
This guy behaves like a lunatic. Nothing good comes from his mouth. The man is full of venom, evil minds and uncontrollable hatred. Honestly, I pity this guy, he will end up heart failure or stroke because of bitter, jealousy and hatred that is eating him up slowly but surely.
He has said nothing this homosexual. He will die with his bitterness for HH. Luckily HH does not get bothered by “every dog that barks” as guided by the Chitimukuluto avoid being distracted.
M’’membe thinks he is a criteria or standard for Zambians, to him whatever he does not agree with is a lie no matter how sensible it may be and as long as it said by HH he hates to the core. Few days ago he flew to Harare to shower praises on someone who fraudulently won an election and that is alright for him. But when you compare HH and the person he supports and praises, HH has done and is doing far much better than him. Come 2026, some of these guys will be chased during campaigns because they have no message for people, they are just irritating them. Instead of making noise in Lusaka everyday, go to constituencies and see what HH has done in his two years in office, you will be shocked. HH wakuleka fye, you are not his match.