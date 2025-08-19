LIEUTENANT HICHILEMA: A SYMBOL OF DISCIPLINE, TEAMWORK, AND PATRIOTISM





By Michael Lombe



As expected, detractors and armchair critics have emerged with loud objections to the commissioning of Lieutenant Habwela Hichilema into the Zambia National Service (ZNS). These are the same individuals who, since President Hakainde Hichilema’s opposition days, have deliberately misrepresented his values, work ethic, and commitment to national service.





But the truth tells a different story, one of quiet discipline, hard work, and patriotism rooted in family tradition and national pride.





Lieutenant Habwela Hichilema could have chosen to join elite wings of the military, the Zambia Air Force, where he could have trained to fly state-of-the-art fighter jets, or the Zambia Army, where he could have pursued marine or special forces training. Instead, he chose ZNS, a service known not only for military discipline but also for national development through agriculture and skills training.





This decision was not by accident.



President Hakainde Hichilema himself is a proud graduate of the Kenneth Kaunda-era compulsory military and skills training programme for school leavers in the 1970s and 80s. He completed 20 months of rigorous training at the Mushili ZNS camp in Ndola at just 20 years old, emerging with both military honors and valuable agricultural skills.





This family history of discipline, self-reliance, and nation-building has clearly inspired the young lieutenant’s path.





Lieutenant Hichilema underwent nine months of intensive military training, side by side with his peers, without receiving any special treatment or privileges as the son of the Head of State. He completed the full ZNS programme, participating in all physical, tactical, and technical modules required of every officer.





His conduct throughout the training exemplified humility, discipline, and respect for teamwork, values at the core of both his family and the Zambia National Service.





Lieutenant Hichilema has deliberately turned away from the trappings of privilege often associated with the children of some past heads of state, no gifts of luxury fleets, nor gifts of mansions, no globe-trotting in private jets with rich friends. Instead, he has embraced a path defined by discipline, humility, and service.





This reflects a strong family culture, one that values teamwork, respect for others, and the dignity of hard work.





At the ZNS pass-out parade, there were no special announcements or handshakes to single out Lieutenant Hichilema. He marched and stood in formation like every other officer, one among many young Zambians ready to serve their country.





According to those near the saluting dais, the First Lady turned to the President after he inspected a huge Guard of Honour, and asked with quiet surprise, “Did you see him?”

To which President Hichilema, smiling, simply replied, “Yes, I did.”





This moment reflects more than just personal achievement, it sends a message to all Zambians, especially the youth: that service to the nation is honorable, that whatever kind of leadership, begins with discipline, and that true strength lies in humility, hard work and teamwork.





Lieutenant Habwela Hichilema’s journey is a reminder that Zambia’s future depends not on privilege, but on purpose; not on entitlement, but on effort; not on shortcuts, but on service. This reflects how President Hichilema views the nation.