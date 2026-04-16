LIFUKA URGES UPND TO EMBRACE POLITICAL COMPETITION AFTER SANGWA WITHDRAWS OVER REGISTRATION DELAY





By Chamuka Shalubala



Governance Expert Reuben Lifuka has challenged the UPND to remain open to competition from opposition political parties, rather than frustrating their participation.





His remarks come after John Sangwa withdrew from this year’s general elections following delays in the registration of his Movement for National Renewal by the Registrar of Societies.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Lifuka said President Hakainde Hichilema, having previously experienced political challenges and frustrations, should have been the first to create a conducive environment for all political players to participate freely.





He has described the situation as a setback for the country’s democracy, warning that it could lead to a de facto one-party state given the current trajectory.





Mr. Lifuka however says Mr. Sangwa must also understand that such challenges are part of politics and require resilience, citing the experiences of PF founding leader Michael Sata and UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.





Efforts to get a comment from Registrar of Societies Acting Chief Registrar Jason Mwambazi on the matter failed as his mobile phone went unanswered.



PHOENIX NEWS