LIGHTNING STRIKES CATTLE IN BWINA, MULOBEZI DISTRICT



A lightning incident in Bwina area of Mulobezi District, has left local farmers in shock after more than ten cattle were reportedly struck around 09:30am





Community members say the lightning hit a herd of cattle, killing the animals instantly. The incident has caused a significant loss to the affected families, many of whom depend on livestock for their livelihood.





Residents have described the situation as a major setback, noting that such natural occurrences continue to affect rural communities. Western Province has in recent times been receiving similar reports of livestock being struck by lightning.





Well-wishers have been encouraged to assist the affected families in any way possible as they recover from the loss



(sesheke media house)

 by Alex mbeya