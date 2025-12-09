LIGHTNING STRIKES CATTLE IN BWINA, MULOBEZI DISTRICT

0

LIGHTNING STRIKES CATTLE IN BWINA, MULOBEZI DISTRICT

A lightning incident in Bwina area of Mulobezi District, has left local farmers in shock after more than ten cattle were reportedly struck around 09:30am



Community members say the lightning hit a herd  of cattle, killing the animals instantly. The incident has caused a significant loss to the affected families, many of whom depend on livestock for their livelihood.



Residents have described the situation as a major setback, noting that such natural occurrences continue to affect rural communities. Western Province has in recent times been receiving similar reports of livestock being struck by lightning.



Well-wishers have been encouraged to assist the affected families in any way possible as they recover from the loss

(sesheke media house)
 by Alex mbeya

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here