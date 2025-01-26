Lil Wayne Finally Confirms When Much_Anticipated Album Will Drop; Check Out The Details

Rapper, Lil Wayne, has promised his fans that they wouldn’t have to wait too long for his next album.

The Young Money legend has officially reassured fans that Tha Carter VI will be delivered before the end of 2025. This was confirmed during a chat with AT&T at the College Football Playoff National Championship in Atlanta on Monday. January 20, 2025.

When asked if fans could expect the highly anticipated album this year, he gave a confident one-word answer: “Guaranteed.” Available records indicate that this marks the most promising update yet on the highly anticipated project and Wayne’s first solo album since 2020’s “Funeral.”

Over the years, the Young Money boss has dropped hints about the project, and it’s clear he’s been assembling a number of unexpected collaborators.

Last year, Warren Gspilled the beans about his contribution, sharing on SiriusXM: “I got a record called ‘All Alone’ with Lil Wayne. It’s gonna be on ‘Tha Carter VI.’. That muthaf–ka’s so vicious. When they hear that, they gon’ be like, ‘Wow!’ […] This is a banger.”

Meanwhile, NBA superstar Kevin Durant accidentally revealed his involvement in the project, much to Lil Wayne’ss annoyance. “Why would KD do that? That was on the wrap,” Wayne laughed in a conversation with Taylor Rooks. “See KD, you messed up.” While the song’s fate on “Tha Carter VI” remains unclear, Wayne hinted it might land on another project instead.

With promises of fresh sounds and collaborations, Weezy’s guarantee has set the stage for what’s shaping up to be a monumental return.

In other news, Lil Wayne appears to have responded to Kendrick Lamar by referring to him on his new album, GNX, and asking for peace, but warning, “I shall destroy if disturbed.” Taking to X, Wayne wrote without mentioning Lamar by name: “Man wtf I do?! I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg u all. No one really wants destruction, not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love.”