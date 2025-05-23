Limpopo Beneficiaries Braai 30 Cows Awarded To Them To Start Farming Project



Ga-Mokopane, Limpopo – The sun had barely risen over the quiet village when the first aroma of sizzling fat filled the air. It started as a whisper the soft crackle of oil hitting meat, the hiss of spice meeting fire. By mid-morning, the village was alive with smoke, laughter, and the unmistakable scent of dreams being grilled.





This was no ordinary Saturday. It was meant to be the start of a new chapter 30 strong, healthy cows donated by a well-meaning NGO and the Department of Agriculture to empower local beneficiaries with a sustainable livestock farming project.





Instead, what unfolded was nothing short of a community-wide, slow-cooked rebellion.



From the moment the trucks offloaded the cattle, the mood shifted. There was cheering, ululation, and… a group of elders already sharpening knives with suspicious enthusiasm. “We were told these cows were for meat production,” said community spokesperson Fanie Malatji, now standing proudly behind three braai stands made from 200-litre drums. “So we wasted no time. This is what you call immediate implementation.”





Within hours, the once-ambitious livestock project had been rebranded not as a farm, but as Limpopo’s largest ever braai party. The cows didn’t get names; they got marinades.





The air was thick with music and the irresistible perfume of barbecue. Children danced around fires, women stirred pots the size of satellite dishes, and DJs blasted tracks like “Ngiyavuma (Meat Is Life)” and “Nshima Na T-bone Reloaded”. A goat somewhere in the distance watched in terrified silence, likely praying not to be next.





“I’ve never seen unity like this,” said one elderly woman as she flipped cow liver over a grill with a piece of roofing sheet. “Not even during elections.”



By the time government officials arrived, expecting to check on the project’s progress, they were greeted with what one might call a culinary crime scene. Bones were piled high, sauces were flowing like dam water in rainy season, and the last few ribs were getting their final sear. An agriculture officer was reportedly seen chewing in confusion before declaring, “We are… deeply disturbed. But whoever made this dry rub deserves a government tender.”





Photos of the event have since gone viral one especially iconic shot shows a man in a ZESCO overall of Limpopo dancing with a cow skull in one hand and a Coke in the other.





When pressed on what they thought the cattle were for, another community member wiped her hands on an apron that read “Braai Now, Apologize Later” and said, “We understood the assignment. We just chose the tastier route.”





The group has now been disqualified from any future livestock programs, but rumors are already swirling that they’ve been invited to headline a From Cow to Charcoal: African Flavors Tour sponsored by three meat companies and a hot sauce brand.





Asked what they’d do differently next time, Mr. Malatji replied with a chuckle, “Next time, give us chickens. At least those don’t moo in protest.”



https://newsvine.co.za/limpopo-beneficiaries-eat-30-cows-awarded-to-them-to-start-farming-project/



©️ KUMWESU