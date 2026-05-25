Linda Masarira Dies: Family Confirms Activist’s Death

Zimbabwe is mourning following the death of politician and activist Linda Masarira, whose passing was confirmed by family members on Sunday, 24 May 2026. The outspoken Labour Economists and Afrikan Democrats (LEAD) president and former presidential candidate died at the age of 43, triggering an outpouring of grief and tributes across social media.

Tributes Pour In Following Masarira’s Death

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana joined Zimbabweans in mourning the activist.

In a post on X, Mangwana said:

“It is with a heavy heart that I mark the passing of Ms. Linda Masarira—a loss that leaves us all diminished. May she find eternal peace.”

He added:

“Linda never hesitated to lend her voice to the nation’s most pressing conversations. In her absence, we are left so much poorer.”

Dynamos supporters’ platform DeMbare DotComs also paid tribute to Masarira, describing her as a committed supporter and political leader.

“We are deeply saddened to celebrate the life of the indomitable Linda Tsungirirai Masarira who transitioned to eternal rest in her sleep.”

The platform added:

“Linda was a stalwart and beloved Dynamos Bulawayo Chapter member before she embarked on a full-time political journey almost a decade ago.”

Abigale Mupambi confirmed the death in a notice shared on Sunday.

“It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart to announce the passing on of a close friend and associate, a comrade to many, LEAD president Linda Tsungirirai Masarira.”

Mupambi told ZimLive that Masarira had recently appeared to be recovering.

“I was with her on Friday and we spent several hours together at my office. She was fine and there was no sign that something like this would happen.”

Cause Of Death Still Unclear

Hurumende News Hub reported that a relative answered Masarira’s phone and confirmed she was “no more.”

The publication said the cause of death had not yet been made public. More details are expected from family members and authorities as official processes continue.