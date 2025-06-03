Lindsey Graham slammed as he aims drowning threat at Greta Thunberg

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is coming under fire for what some called a “threat” he made aimed at Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Over the weekend, Thunberg joined other activists on a ship carrying aid from Sicily to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The supplies included baby formula, flour, rice, and diapers, and was described by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition as “limited amounts, though symbolic”.

Graham, a staunch supporter of Donald Trump and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, retweeted a Times of Israel story showing Thunberg onboard the ship with the headline, “Greta Thunberg sets sail with Gaza flotilla that aims to break Israeli naval blockade.”

“Hope Greta and her friends can swim!” he wrote.

Social media users immediately pounced on Graham’s comment as a “threat.”

“Why is a 69-year-old U.S. senator joking about the drowning of a 22-year-old Swedish activist? Is this where American politics is now?” wrote journalist Brian McDonald.

“Why would a US senator be threatening a young climate activist?” wrote the account of @xIsraelExposedx to their 66,000 followers.

The account @Darkiora, followed by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie wrote, “Just casually threatening the life of a young girl that wants to feed a starving besieged population where half are children. How do Americans accept this behavior.”

“Are you aware that you are a sitting US Senator??” wrote @DeTocqueville14.

“You are a disgrace to the dignity of the U.S. Senate and your legacy will reflect how you desperately misused your power in return for money,” wrote @moorehn.

Free Speech attorney Jenin Younis wrote, “If I were a sitting congressman working on behalf of a foreign country and against Americans, I’d try not to make it so obvious.”

Writer Patti Mohr posted, “That’s a disgusting comment, Senator Graham. You might find starving millions of people funny but the rest of us don’t. Real Americans are for human dignity, rights, and freedom. You’ve been in Washington way too long.”