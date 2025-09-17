LIST OF NEWLY EMPLOYED SENIOR MANAGEMENT AT RTSA



1. Head Human Resource and Administration – Evelyn Nyirenda



2. Head Procurement – Anthony Chishimba

3. Head Finance – Dorothy Soko



4. Head Audit – Given Mazimba

5. Head Public Relations – Chilufya Mumba Mwelwa



6. Head Legal – Rabbecca Mwambi.

They started 5 months ago on these positions. interviews were transparent and there was no interference.





So what’s the hulabaloo at RTSA from a criminally obtained audio?