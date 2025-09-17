LIST OF NEWLY EMPLOYED SENIOR MANAGEMENT AT RTSA
1. Head Human Resource and Administration – Evelyn Nyirenda
2. Head Procurement – Anthony Chishimba
3. Head Finance – Dorothy Soko
4. Head Audit – Given Mazimba
5. Head Public Relations – Chilufya Mumba Mwelwa
6. Head Legal – Rabbecca Mwambi.
They started 5 months ago on these positions. interviews were transparent and there was no interference.
So what’s the hulabaloo at RTSA from a criminally obtained audio?
Tribalists trying to justify their tribalism by sprinking a few gains of perfume over a large pile of cow dung thinking we will not notice. It will not work.
COW DUNG IS COW DUNG.
REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
You always try to justify your wrongs when the truth comes out. Just shut up.
You see now, the one who generated the fake audio of RATSA boss must be investigated well. I.could not believe in such a thing.That audio must be fake.
Cage the Tribalists.
Let them be exposed so that the country can know the real Tribalists.. busy looking for specks in others, Imprisoning Specks….when they carry LOGS, Ride on LOGS and Live on LOGS.
They play holy, with superficial decorations on the outside, to fool and hoodwink,
but enter inside, and see the rot happening.